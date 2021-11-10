Lies of P, preview – Nerd4.life

When Collodi wrote Pinocchio, we do not believe he knew how much his work would affect the world and how important it would be for many. He certainly wouldn’t have imagined that in the twenty-first century his puppet would become a steampunk warrior in a dark Belle Époque dominated by crazed mechanical creatures. What are we talking about? By Lies of P, a souls-like that does not hide its sources of inspiration at all. Here is ours preview of Lies of P, in which we analyze the gameplay.

The world of Pinocchio Krat, the city of Lies of P A new gameplay trailer was recently shared, which gave us a first taste of what we can expect in Lies of P. Before diving into an analysis of what is shown, however, let’s take stock of the situation on the game world, based on the little information shared by the developers. Lies of P leads us to Krat, a city dominated by madness and bloodlust. All we have in our hands is a note: “Find Mr. Geppetto. He’s here in town.” A departure that – as we will have to say several times in this article – immediately makes us think of Bloodborne. We’ll be Pinocchio and our goal will be “to become human, even if the odds are not on our side”. Like the original character, moreover, we will have to “lie” and this will also determine the ending of the game and the quests, which are described as “interconnected procedural missions”. What this means and how a mechanic based on lies can work remains to be seen. But let’s talk about Krat, of which we have at least been able to see various glimpses thanks to the videos. The setting of Lies of P is inspired by the era European Belle Époque, i.e. the period from the end of the 19th century to the beginning of the 20th century. What we are going to explore, however, is no longer the prosperous city it once was, but a collection of collapsed ruins. Stylistically, we know that many will immediately think of Bloodborne. But let’s be careful, Miyazaki’s work is based on the Gothic era, prior to that of Lies of P. L ‘industrialization it will be one of the most important distinguishing factors between the two works. It will be important that the team work well on the setting and its (potential) uniqueness. For the moment, both the interiors and the exteriors seem to be very characteristic, even if it is impossible to analyze them in detail with so little material available.

Gameplay A bridge of Lies of P But let’s get to the point and analyze the fulcrum of the new trailer: the gameplay by Lies of P. The recently shared video allows us to see various sequences, edited, which immediately give a clear idea: speed. Lies of P is an action game with a good pace, closer to Bloodborne and Sekiro than Dark Souls. The basics of combat system they seem clear. We will have dodges, normal attacks, loaded shots – probably combinable in combos – and even parries, the first big difference with Bloodborne. Also, Pinocchio has some kind of contraption on his left arm that can be used as a grappling hook. In the video we can see that the protagonist attracts towards himself an enemy who is at a medium distance: it is a mechanic that could be very interesting if an integral part of the level design. Interacting with simplicity with distant enemies would allow you to create more vertical and structured environments without worries. It is not clear, for now, if the grapple will also allow you to move in the environment as in Sekiro. We also know that the grappling hook will not be the only tool available to Pinocchio. The left arm can also be transformed into a flamethrower and will be able to activate powerups and special attacks, such as an electric strike to the ground that will stun multiple enemies. We can assume it will work similarly to Sekiro’s arm, with various upgrades that can be equipped and unlocked as you advance. The Steam page further explains that it will be possible to “combine weapons in a multitude of different ways to create something new”. In addition, there will be a number of skills that you can learn to enhance combat but also provide “unique and useful features”. For now it is impossible to know what the final result will be, but it is clear that the goal of Lies of P is to offer the player a decent variety of approach in hand-to-hand combat. In fact, we see that Pinocchio wields various weapons in the movie, from thin swords to giant sabers and up to various types of saws and axes. A street of Krat in Lies of P The video also allows us to notice that, with a sufficient number of shots, it is possible stun the enemy, interrupting the combo and unbalancing it, so as to take advantage of the opportunity to perform additional shots safely. The breaking of the posture (or balance if you prefer) is a very important mechanism in this type of games, as it allows you to take additional risks, knowing that you can block the enemy by attacking and thus avoid assuming too defensive strategies that slow down the fight. We also noticed that, in one sequence of the video, Pinocchio parries a series of shots: following the enemy it lights up in red, while the character in blue and, finally, performs a particularly powerful attack by “discharging” this colored energy. We don’t know if it’s just a specific skill or if it’s a real game mechanic. In the second case, the defense could also become an aggressive move and not a passive one. There doesn’t seem to be a move that mimics Dark Souls or Bloodborne parry, but it’s possible that the team has yet to implement it: we’re not ruling out anything, for now.

Lies of P is a project that obviously aims to attract the attention of lovers of souls-like and Bloodborne in particular. The Belle Époque is an intriguing era that could offer places of great visual impact. The focus, however, will be the combat system, which seems to be fast and full of offensive possibilities, including weapons, skills and special upgrades such as a grappling hook and a flamethrower. The wait is still long and there will be a way to see it in more detail, but certainly the target audience should keep an eye on it.