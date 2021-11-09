Lies of P, the gameplay of the spectacular Pinocchio-themed Soul-Like

Lies of P, the soulslike inspired by Pinocchio and which borrows from the works of Hidetaka Miyazaki most of its mechanics has finally shown itself. The curiosity after the announcement was indeed very high: Collodi’s fairy tale was used in several films and also video games, but never compared to a game à la Dark Souls but now the hunger for gameplay has finally been filled.

In the course of today’s day, in fact, Lies of P showed itself with just over two minutes of gameplay, obviously acts to show the best of its qualities. Not only souls, however: in the video, which we analyze a little further down, the home game Round 8 has in fact also borrowed some stylistic and tonal elements from Bloodborne, being set in the European Belle Époque, towards the end of the nineteenth century .

The Lies of P video, proposed once again exclusively by IGN, shows us Pinocchio making his way to the town of Krat, a scenario destroyed by madness and bloodlust. The protagonist is a real fighter, able to make his way through the enemies using divere weapons at his disposal. The gameplay allowed us to take a look at the exteriors and interiors, definitely inspired and thanks to the use of different weapons, it all seems very, very fascinating. Of course, there is still some woodiness in the movements, but it is a gameplay video of the alpha version and therefore more than acceptable.

However, the quality level of Lies of P seems to be really much more. Despite this, the game will not arrive until 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and PC. The video reassures us: the developers, in fact, seem to be on the right path to be able to extract a real soulslike from the cylinder, with an original protagonist and a decidedly inspired setting.