Life after Belinda: Christian Nodal will launch a collaboration with Maná

Christian Nodal announced that he will release new music under his new label, Sony Music (Photo: Instagram / @nodal)

In the midst of the controversy over the breaking of his commitment to Belinda, Christian Nodal announced that this February 18 will launch new songs, including a collaboration with Manna.

a few days after node and Beli they will announce their breakupthe singer has begun to create more controversy, because in addition to the fact that this February 15 it was reported that his new label is sony musicthe singer announced that this weekend he will start releasing songs that he had not been able to publish for two years.

As he shared through his Twitter account, his new album Outlaw will finally be published and one of its singles will be We are no longer nor will we bea song that was already leaked on social networks before its official release.

“You don’t know how my chest fills with happiness… finally after almost 2 years of saving so much music this friday the 18th my music starts coming out. Thanks to all my fans for the patience, love and support! #YaNoSomosNiSeremos #Outlaw ”, wrote the Sonoran.

This is how the singer announced that this Friday he will start releasing new music (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

Outlaw It is an album that had already been speculated on since September 2021, but it was unknown when it would be released due to the various problems that Nodal went through with his previous record company, UniversalMusicfrom which he parted ways in November 2021.

We are no longer nor will we be will not be the only song from the album to be released, as Christian also informed his fans that the collaboration with Manna It will be out next weekend.

Fans reacted happily to this news and congratulated the 23-year-old singer with responses to his tweet: “You never let us down, your music is amazing. Success”, “More than proud of you, seriously It’s about time you let the real you out.” “Many congratulations Christian! And all the success in this new stage of your career”, were some of the comments from Internet users.

There were also those who speculated on the subject For the rest of your life, a song that Nodal made in collaboration with his ex-fiancee Belinda, as journalists such as Gustavo Adolfo Infante assured that it was already recorded and would be released on February 14. However, the Sonoran has not responded to those comments.

This union arises after the artist was involved in restriction problems with his previous house (Photo: Sony music)

This February 16 the interpreter of Bottle after Bottle announced that signed contract with Sony Musicwith which he assured that he inaugurated a new stage in his artistic career, since he would release all the content that he could not with Universal Music.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to close a cycle in my career and start a new one with a lot of passion, joy and emotion. I appreciate the confidence in the entire Sony Music team. Thank you for the interest and for all that you have been supporting me. It is a great alliance. The best is coming”, Nodal said in the middle of the celebration of the signing of the contract.

According to the company, Christian is expected to achieve great success with the label and despite how young he is, they bet on him and his music.

“Despite his youth, Christian has achieved things that few artists achieve throughout their careers. His talent as a singer and songwriter make him a unique artist, called to do great things, to transcend genres and borders. We welcome him to Sony Music with the hope of taking his music to the whole world, and him to the top, ”reads the released statement.

