Life always wins – Jurassic Park – Targatocn.it

“Jurassic Park” is a 1993 film of American production written by David Koepp and Michael Crichton based on the novel by Crichton himself, and directed by Steven Spielberg.

The famous film centers on the project of millionaire John Hammond who, on the otherwise deserted island of Isla Nublar, managed to bring many dinosaurs back to life through the cloning technique; despite the park’s security systems, however, things with the giant prehistoric reptiles will get bad in no time.

He was baptized “Baby Yingliang”, was found in China and is a specimen of oviraptosaurus, which became extinct about 70 million years ago. It measures 27 centimeters from head to tail and is enclosed in a 17 centimeter long egg kept at the Yingliang Stone Museum of Natural History… which is perfectly preserved and fossilized.

You will have heard of it, it is basically the best fossilized dinosaur embryo in human possession: actually found in 2000 in the province of Jiangxi, it remained for decades in a warehouse, from which it was later recovered.

The mind of any keen cinephile – or of any person who has lived from the 80s until today – reading this news, can only go to that cult-masterpiece which is the first chapter of the “Jurassic Park” saga.

We have all wanted, in the course of our lives, to experience one or more adventures on Isla Nublar and to deal with those mythological – but incredibly realistic – creatures, mighty and titanic, that ruled our planet before the mammals. And that, unlike mammals that have had to wait for a still unidentified cataclysm to reach the top of the planetary food chain, they have taken their leading role by force.

We are fascinated by the unknown and how the human would react being forced to face such a bulky “neighbor”, but I believe that the center of the film – and of my reflection today – is above all the concept that “life wins always ”, underlined by Ian Malcolm of the timeless Jeff Goldblum: inserting the variable of the dinosaurs in a system like that of the Earth of the 90s cannot configure a predictable or controllable scenario. And indeed that is what happens.

But it is an ambivalent concept and in this 2021 where life has been – at least in part – strangled by the smallest of creatures imaginable, the virus, reading about the existence of a completely preserved dinosaur that has come down to us brings with it a sense of true hope: life always wins, really, even when it seems to have disappeared, canceled, crushed, made unsustainable or senseless.

Let’s remember, with the end of the year and the start of the next. If an egg can remain perfectly preserved after 70 million years we can too, whatever the tribulations we will face in the next twelve months.

A merry Christmas and a good start to the new year, in the name of life. Dispassionate, indifferent, unstoppable, magnificent.