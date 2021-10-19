life and career of the protagonist of “La La Land”

Ryan Gosling is an American actor, known for his performances in films such as La La Land And Drive. Let’s find out its history.

Ryan Gosling was born in London, Ontario in 1980. The son of a secretary and a paperworker, Ryan grew up in Cornwall, where he attended elementary school. Various difficulties in studies e various bullying experiences however, they lead Ryan’s family to remove him from the school: in the period of transition from elementary to high school, the young actor’s mother will teach him. Entering Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational School, Gosling moves with his family to Burlington, where he studies at another high school and graduates. In this period he begins to perform in the theater alongside his sister Send.

Ryan Gosling, Hollywood success and career

At the age of 15, Ryan is called to participate in the Mickey Mouse Club as a dancer, presenter and singer. Also in this period he began to work in medium-thickness television production: programs such as Young Hercules, Are you afraid of the dark? And Little shivers. The first real role on the big screen dates back to the 2000s, when the young actor starred alongside Denzel Washington in The taste of victory. Ryan demonstrates from his first interpretations a monstrous versatility, seasoned very well by an overwhelming charisma. The film The believer, directed by Henry Bean, will take him to a great level of notoriety among critics, even following his victory at the Sundance Film Festival. As for the love of the public, Ryan will be able to get it thanks to his part in The Pages of Our Lives, in 2004. Also known for his performances in the cinema background, Gosling stars in independent productions such as Lars is a girl of his own And Half Nelson. Also known is the partnership between Ryan and two great directors: Nicholas Winding Refn and Damien Chazelle. The first gave Gosling two masterful roles in Drive And Only God forgives, while the latter allowed him to win the Golden Globe for best protagonist with La La Land and to play astronaut Neil Armstrong in First Man. Gosling will also star in the sequel to the cult film Blade Runner: Blade Runner 2049 by Denis Villeneuve.

Private life

Ryan’s parents they were both Mormons but the actor never followed their religious idea, also due to their divorce when he was very young. On the love side, Gosling had initially dated his colleague Rachel McAdams and then broke up in 2007. True love strikes, however, in 2011 on the set of Like a thunder, when Ryan meets the actress Eva Mendes. The two had two beautiful girls: Esmeralda Amada And Amada Lee. Gosling is also a singer. Together with colleague and friend Zach Shield they founded the group Dead Man’s Bones.