Life and death of Maurizio Zamparini, a film by Scorsese on Italian football

The balloon rained from the sky above Marassi, it fell as heavy and vertical as the first drop that announces a summer storm. It was a Monday evening and for the cases of life I was standing in Gradinata Sud to attend a Genoa-Palermo all in all negligible, when one of the most beautiful technical gestures that I have seen a football player perform live appeared under my nose. Serie A: the stop to follow with which a Paulo Dybala just twenty-one sowed a dog like Burdisso and ran straight towards Perin, then very good at stopping him at the exit. Then Dybala’s Palermo didn’t win anything, just like Pastore’s or Miccoli’s or Cavani’s or Luca Toni’s Palermo, in short, Zamparini’s Palermo, which however is crystallized in those five seconds of celestial football because it had a along the subtle and inestimable value of beauty.

A neighborhood beauty, wild and brazen, which sublimated itself in a tunnel of Pastore or Mudo Vazquez as in a desperate slip of “Vin Diesel” Giulio Migliaccio, one of the minor heroes of that fabulous decade destined to end up in a cow, in a hellish jumble of exemptions, counter-exemptions, second thoughts and reminders of coaches who did not want to give up their salary so easily. However, a beauty that is not easy to manage, the football version of Monica Bellucci who sways in Tornatore’s Malèna and disturbs the sleep of thousands of Palermitans: a beauty in the complicated service of a large city of over 600,000 inhabitants, which without Zamparini was shipwrecked. and at the time of writing it langue in fifth position in group C of Serie C.

Consulting his famous fire-eater curriculum, it is easy to give in to the temptation to include him in the ranks of presidents-scoundrels with a tragicomic and exquisitely Italian mask, albeit less coarse than the Gauccis who chattered in the chicken coops of the sub-television with a cialtronismo end in itself. The surreal and self-destructive anecdotes are wasted, from the Pioli hired in June and hunted in August a few weeks before the first championship (and replaced with Devis Mangia), with excessive impulsiveness even for Zamparini, to the mysterious crop circles that appeared one fine day in 2010 in his properties in Friuli: “Now, however, to say that the UFOs did it is an exaggeration”, commented Zampa with undoubted practical sense.

He was a true and respectable entrepreneur, with a list of footballing geniuses beyond suspicion. His Palermo is the only team that has won at Juventus for three seasons in a row, from 2008 to 2010, showcasing real champions, of those you have been reading this morning in the top 11 published by all the sites, but also more exotic and lateral intuitions, gone wrong due to excess of risk, from the Georgian Mchedlidze (who scored precisely at Juventus) to the Israeli Zahavi passing through the Swiss-Albanian Kasami, all people who were immediately incinerated by the inevitable presidential comparison: “the new Pastore ”,“ the new Cavani ”, in a total absence of disconcerting prudence for such a shrewd entrepreneur, and what’s more from Friuli.

The long and celentaneschi afternoons of boredom and tension ignoring the Palermo match for superstition, if anything ascending to the sanctuary of Santa Rosalia as he happened to do in coincidence with the fateful Palermo-Sampdoria of 9 May 2010 (the match that cost the rosanero the qualification in Champions for the benefit of Pazzini & Cassano), take the stage and obscure other memorable raids from Zamparin, such as the miraculous salvation with Venice 1999 obtained with a snap of the fingers that announced the electrocution: a heavy and monotonous team was transformed in January into a permanent carnival thanks to the graft of Recoba, then still a mysterious object.

He invented, he took risks, he rejoiced, he failed, he collapsed, accepting in the sunset of his presidential career the sad part of the speck as in the monstrous 2015-16 season with eight coaches from Iachini to Barros Schelotto: however, few remember that that ‘ year Palermo even managed to save itself thanks to the usual Ballardini who took steps to remove the chestnuts from the fire. The flame of enthusiasm extinguished, the roses faded, perhaps he wanted to destroy his magnificent creature like the enriched laborer Mazzarò, protagonist of “La Roba” by Verga, who left the scene on the last page beating ducks and turkeys and shouting “My stuff, come with me! “.

Of these human and football parables, cynically, we always remember the bitter ending, the moment when things go haywire. Instead Zamparini has worked and prospered for many years, has risen several times to dominate at San Siro, has conquered various European placings and an Italian cup final, has repeatedly produced real capital gains, has brought dozens of players to the national team and even more. on. We all owe him a minimum of petty happiness, if only because the player who in the summer of 2006 solved the eighth final and the semifinal of the World Cup and kicked the last penalty in Berlin was an employee of Maurizio Zamparini.

