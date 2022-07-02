Life and medicine | The Llobregat

I propose to reflect on the controversial law of euthanasia, with figures and information generated in those countries where this law has been put into practice in recent years.

Only 8 countries in the world have this law in force, highlighting Belgium, Holland and Canada.

In Belgium, the number of euthanasias has skyrocketed; between 2003 and 2021, this practice has increased from 235 to 2,699 cases. In the Netherlands, in the same period, they have gone from 2003 to 7,666 (1 in 22 deaths in general). In Canada, from 2016 to 2020, they have gone from 1,018 to 7,595, representing 2.5% of all deaths.

In Belgium, almost half of the nurses admit to having participated in euthanasia without the explicit request of the patient. In 2013, in the Flanders region, death was accelerated without explicit request for 1,047 patients. In the Netherlands, in 2015, the application of euthanasia to 431 people without any requirement is recognized.

Dr. Vanopdenbosch, a pro-euthanasia physician, resigned in 2019 as a member of Belgium’s Federal Euthanasia Evaluation and Control Commission because he was unwilling to collaborate in the deliberate violation of the law.

More and more cases are included: 1.- Patients who are not terminally ill. 2.- Psychiatric patients or those with dementia. 3.- Minors. 4.- People who are “tired of living” or with “full life”.

In the Netherlands, insurance companies pay 3,000 euros for each euthanasia.

In Canada, Parliament foresees a reduction in health spending of 95 million euros due to the application of this law.

In Spain, in the first 6 months of the application of the law, there are 150 requests and 50 made (only 10 communities have provided information). 3 out of 4 euthanasias have been carried out in Catalonia and the Basque Country.

In Spain, no palliative care law has been legislated. It is estimated that 60% of patients who need it are not treated. Spain ranks 31st in Europe in palliative care teams. It is located between Romania and Moldova. Freedom needs objective and non-manipulated information.