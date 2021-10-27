Life as a Carlo: review of the tv series by Carlo Verdone

Between reality and fiction there is Life as a Carlo

Carlo Verdone he is the interpreter of himself within Life as a Carlo, in which he returns to team up in the creation of the subject and in the drafting of the screenplay together with the two axes of the Italian scene Nicola Guaglianone And Menotti. Skills that he had also had at the side of Blessed Madness in 2018 and accompanying him in this unprecedented digital form, which if it sees as its destination a territory never explored such as that of streaming, acts for Prime Video according to logic and already found in television audiovisuals marked by the dimension of the comic.

A return to the platform after release in extremis from You only live once, a film that the light of the cinema has never been able to see – if not for a small three-day event in Rome that is very little sponsored – and which wants the comedian in a private version in the rooms of his house, open to become none other than the new mayor of the Eternal City. If many fans had ever wondered why not to make a Roman symbol like Carlo Verdone their leader, Life as a Carlo it transforms that thought into reality and does so by playing on the statute and the meaning that the interpreter and author has for the capital.

An irony that mixes with the known characteristics of the actor, from the influence of his characters on the Italian scene to the much more intimate, but well-known hypochondria that grips him, up to that love for his football team that becomes a topic for fans with being able to strike up a button. But the staging of a personality of a funny nature like that of Verdone is not enough in order to make a product functional, in particular that of the sitcom that has little time to be able to establish itself and be able to show its value.