“Life begins at 40”: for Britney Spears it is by no means a cliché

LOS ANGELES – “Life begins at 40”: for many it is a phrase made not to worry too much about the time that passes, but it becomes quite true if we talk about Britney Spears.

The American singer-songwriter, who is celebrating her birthday today, is preparing to file what could be the decisive year of her existence, during which she freed herself from the legal protection of her father Jamie, who had weighed on her for 13 years . It all officially ended less than three weeks ago, at the end of a very long legal battle that saw Britney talk with an open heart about her relationship with her parent and how this cage (not always golden, she assured) has affected a good slice of its existence.

The case of legal guardianship and the singer-songwriter’s mental health problems inevitably ended up supplanting Britney’s artistic career in the eyes of the public opinion. Which begins when she is still a child and has its prime with participation in “The Mickey Mouse Show” alongside other future stars such as Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling and Christina Aguilera.

Her real musical career begins with the release of the album “… Baby One More Time” in January 1999: an overwhelming success that made Britney a global pop star. A few years of success followed, with the albums “Oops! … I Did It Again” from 2000, “Britney” from 2001 and “In The Zone” from 2003. In the following years the artistic triumphs increasingly mixed with a troubled private life, especially on the sentimental side. First the complicated bond with Justin Timberlake, then the flash marriage in 2004 with childhood friend Jason Alexander (canceled only after 52 hours, given that Britney “was unable to understand his actions”) and the subsequent union with Kevin Federline, from whom two children were born and which ended in divorce in 2007. Then a slow but long decline (the latest album is 2016’s “Glory”).

So let’s go back to today, the day of the 40th birthday. What Britney Spears do we find today? A woman surrounded by immense affection (the #FreeBritney movement that supports her has assumed global dimensions) and who seeks artistic revival. After that, however, stability in private life. Will he find her next to her boyfriend Sam Asghari and in the will of a new son? One can only wish him that.