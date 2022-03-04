LIFE COULD BE BETTER THAN IT IS

From somewhere I felt like writing a different column than usual, about cinema, of course. A column in brief capsules, to allude to certain curiosities or things – small, perhaps trivial – that I felt like saying, without first finding an occasion to do so. There is everything, like in a pharmacy. Let’s see how it turns out…

First off: I’ve always found it hard to tell Lilly James apart (Cinderella, baby driver, Yesterday) and Lilly Collins (Mirror Mirror, to the bone, Mank), thus confusing the tapes of one with those of the other. The same thing happens to me –and to many others– with the blonde/skinny Dakota sisters (I am Sam, The end of the American Dream, once upon a time in hollywood) and Elle Fanning (somewhere, maleficent, the neon demon). A little less, he also spends with Jeff Bridges (the big lebowski) and William Hurt (The kiss of spider women). In another order of ideas…

I have no doubt that the film director with the most unpronounceable name is the Thai Apichatpong Weerasethakul. One prefers not to comment on his masterpiece Uncle Boonmee, who can remember his past lives (2010; palm d’or in Cannes) only for not facing the ordeal of reconstructing (and pronouncing correctly) the name of its author. Also, the name that I forget the most of a famous movie star (why?) is that of Anne Heche, the beautiful actress of six days and seven nights, Donny Brasco and volcano. (The same thing happens to me with a former Tigres goalkeeper, whose name…I don’t remember at this moment). And I ask you: is it possible to return again and again to a minor film, just for a detail or moment? I defend yes. In my case, a recent example is Faith, Hope & Lovejust to see Peta Murgatroyd dance, who plays Faith. By the way, in this film you can guess a trick of its producers: the two stars –Murgatroyd and Robert Krantz– refer due to their resemblance to Olivia Wilde and Kevin Costner…“at a much lower price”. How are you?

Now, let’s update the theme of “delightful music” in the movies a bit. First of all, with the song Don’t let gowhich is heard in the end credits of The Victorian Mystery (2021). Also, with the hypnotic music of Faraj Suleiman, in the final credits of 200 meters (2020). Of course, with the sweet, sensitive score composed by Rachel Portman for one day (Always the same day; 2011). About that, in the minds of moviegoers there will always be, of course, these two treasured references: Nino Rota’s music for the saga The Godfather (1972/74/90) and the scores by Ennio Morricone for the good, the bad and the ugly (1966) and cinema Paradiso (1988). By the way, As time goes by will always be “the song of White House” (1942), but it was not written for the film; it was composed in 1931 by Herman Hupfeld, for the Broadway musical Everybody’s welcome.

Finally, five miscellaneous notes. 1) What do the movies have in common? The spanish prisoner (1997), election (1999), Bounce (2000) and bullet head (2017)? The four spent in Mexico as The trap. So if they ask you the terrifying question “Dresses The trap?”you might answer something like this: “no, Yes, I don’t remember and I didn’t feel like it. 2) What I call “uncertain certainties” abound in cinema. Among them are these two: “Australia gave us Nicole Kidman” and “Natalie Portman is a gringa”. False, at least by birth: Nicole is actually Hawaiian – she was born in Honolulu – while Natalie was born in Jerusalem. 4) We grew up thinking that the genuine and definitive “novice rebel” was Maria (Julie Andrews), as we learned from the rebel novice (1965). But we haven’t seen…Benedetta (2021); another kind of rebellion, of course. 5) In The man from Kyiv (the fixer; 1968), they ask the protagonist Yakov Bock (Alan Bates): “What would you say is your personal philosophy?”. His response: “That life could be better than it is”. (It is unnecessary to explain or say more about this).

