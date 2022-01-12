Life in Lebanon, with waste paper money. And a governor under investigation

One of the worst economic crises in history was not enough to dismiss the veteran governor of the Banque du Liban, Riad Salameh, an investigation by the judiciary will not be enough. On him, Judge Ghada Aoun imposed a travel ban for some crimes: money laundering, embezzlement, illicit enrichment and use of public funds. Salameh will have to provide his version of the facts to these accusations, and not only to the Lebanese justice. It is also being investigated in four European countries, including France and Switzerland, where an investigation was also opened last year on the earnings of the governor’s brother. In Paris, on the other hand, Salameh would have rented, through the Bank of which he is governor, an apartment on the Champs-Élysées at an inflated price. For his part, the longest-lived banker in the world – in his fourth term as president of the Bank, which he has led since 1993 – has already denied any kind of responsibility and rejected the accusations, which he sees as politically motivated, to the sender.

All this would be part of a game specially orchestrated to discredit him and “to deceive public opinion”, is his version. The news leaked by the local newspaper Al-Akhbar that Prime Minister Nakib Miqati would be ready to resign if proceedings were launched against Salameh, had created even more confusion. To meet the governor, the premier would have tried to put pressure on judge Jean Tannus, to extract data and information on the investigation. The denial of the prime minister, however, arrived on time. “It is not true that we have interfered in the work of the judiciary” he guaranteed, underlining how any government action is not aimed “at defending individuals but at preserving institutions”. For the newspaper, however, Miqati has not fully denied the news. On the contrary, it would have indirectly confirmed it.

At the moment, the only ally of Governor Salameh seems to be the Miqati government. At the end of the year, the prime minister had once again reaffirmed his confidence in the banker and strengthened his position at the helm of the country’s first economic institution. “You don’t change your officers during the war,” Miqati said. Since that time, the Lebanese pound has lost a further 15% of its value against the dollar, resulting in a devaluation of 95%. Within two years, the exchange between the US and the Lebanese currency has gone from 1 / 1,500 in 2019 to 1 / 33,000. To understand the speed with which the gap is growing, just think that less than two weeks ago the lira was trading at 27,000. The costs of this dramatic situation are being paid by the Lebanese, three quarters of whom live in poverty. Inflation, which seems impossible to curb, has now reached world record levels and the continuous increase in the price of essential goods is throwing an entire country into a nightmare, unable to find a solution.

“The economic meltdown caused by years of ruling this political sphere has drained, exhausted and numbed the Lebanese,” Chris, a 31-year-old boy who lives on the outskirts of Beirut, tells Huffpost from where he is watching his country disintegrate. “Lebanon is a diamond in the rough. It is a country of paradoxes, with extraordinary untapped potential, stifled by a corrupt ruling class. We have no institutions, they are there by name only. And the politicians are either mafia or militias (or both) ”. The distance that separates ordinary people from those who hold institutional positions is abysmal, given the completely opposite lifestyle. Politicians have lost any kind of credibility in the eyes of the population, who look carefully before relying on the institutions.

To the economic crisis and political stalemate that do not allow the country to have long-term stability, we must add the disaster of the port of Beirut – which exploded in August 2020 due to the neglect of those who had to secure the ammonium nitrate deposit – and the scandal of the Pandora Papers – which include personalities from institutions such as Prime Minister Miqati – which certainly did not help politics to regain confidence. “People’s money is held hostage by banks. People have seen their money lose value and virtually all of their savings are gone ”. Savings that the population tries to save at least to meet the daily expenses, which have now become unsustainable. “Prices have gone up dramatically,” confirms Chris. “For example: bread once cost 1,500 LBP – the national currency – while today it has increased by 10,000 LBP. Food has become extremely expensive. We still find most of the products, but not of the same quality. Supermarket shelves are no longer as full as they used to be “.

Everyday problems, which a Lebanese has to face alone. “Grants have been withdrawn for almost everything. From bread to fuel, up to most medicines ”, a rare commodity in contemporary Lebanon. “We are running out of medicine. On social media, you always read about posts with which people ask for this or that medicine. By now, for friends and family members arriving from abroad, it has become customary to ask if special medicines are needed “. The only help comes, in fact, from outside national borders and from remittances: “Many people rely on their relatives who send them money home”.

The natural reaction of a part of the population was to take to the streets. The protests are cyclical, as are the clashes between law enforcement and demonstrators – or between demonstrators themselves of different political or religious beliefs, as evidenced by the guerrilla scenes that took place in October between Hezbollah Shiites and Christians – and they do not other than increasing the tension in a country already on the verge of exploding. Continuous power outages leave cities in the dark for hours on end. Just another blackout caused by the lack of supplies to the Aramoun power plant, north of the capital, has sparked a new protest. The electricity company that distributes electricity in the country blamed the demonstrators for sabotaging the electricity grid, aggravating an already critical situation.

The price of gas and petrol has risen at least tenfold and electricity comes in for up to four hours a day. Those who can afford it rely on a private network of electric generators, “most of which are in the hands of politicians,” Chris tells us. To try to make up for the energy shortage, in October Beirut made agreements with Egypt and Jordan to import gas and electricity supplies from Syria. The Hezbollah movement, on the other hand, had moved autonomously by turning to Iran: in fact, from Tehran, it had received the green light to transfer the oil stored in Syria as well. The arrival of the trucks carrying the barrels of Iranian gasoline, in addition to being a setback to the US sanctions, had been a move by the Party of God to appear as the only one truly interested in the good of the population. As Chris argues, the men of Hezbollah divide the international community as much as the Lebanese themselves. “Some people see them as the saviors” and, even if their actions are often not very transparent, “they follow them blindly”. Others, however, “see them as a necessary evil and a deterrent for Israel. For still others “, he continues,” Hezbollah represents the problem of Lebanon and they would like to confiscate or destroy its war arsenal. Many of these, in fact, believe that Lebanon is under a strong Iranian influence: for some it is even an occupation ”.

The darkness in which Lebanon is shrouded is therefore denser than one might believe. As Chris is keen to point out, however, it is the civil community that is trying to tear him apart in an attempt to let in some light. Small steps forward are being made by the various NGOs working in the area, while some movements try to give new life to politics. The lack of experience and relations with some politicians of the old course, however, pollute his intentions. Thus, hope comes from everyday life. “People still try to go around restaurants, bars, trying to live normally and find some joy. They meet in homes, go hiking and try to find simple ways to enjoy life. Despite all the difficulties, we cannot stop living ”.