‘Life in Pink’: Megan Fox reveals why she asked Machine Gun Kelly if he was breastfed as a baby

Megan Fox revealed why it was important for her to ask her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, if he was breastfed as a baby.

The 36-year-old actress shared some of the questions she asked Kelly during an interview with AND! News on the red carpet of the new documentary of the musician, Life in Pink.

As Fox pondered the interviewer’s “big question,” he recalled how he once asked Kelly, “Did your mom breastfeed you?”

according to the star by Jennifer’s BodyBy asking the 32-year-old musician if he had been breastfed, he learned a lot about his mind and behavior.

“It has a lot to do with your psychology and your temperament,” he said. “Then I ask things like that. So you go deep right away.”

While Fox didn’t elaborate, a 2012 study found that breastfed babies generally have “more challenging temperaments” than formula-fed babies.

The actress then claimed that when they are in a close relationship with another person, they know “almost everything” about each other.

“If you know me and I know you, there’s no way I don’t know almost everything about you,” Fox added.

While they were talking with Entertainment Tonight At the premiere, Fox and Kelly, who got engaged in January, also discussed their upcoming wedding plans.

Although they have sparked rumors that they are already married among fans, as the ‘Emo Girl’ singer often refers to Fox as his “wife”, the term has nothing to do with whether the couple is legally married.

“I think when I talk about terminology, I never felt like my girlfriend,” said Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker. “She feels too adolescent for the depth of our relationship.”

Fox agreed with her fiancé’s sentiment, before noting that they still don’t know when they will marry.

“We don’t know what will happen. He is on tour this year, when necessary, the universe will open up and give us the space to do it, “explained the star of transformers.

Last April, Fox also opened up about some of her and Kelly’s occasional habits, including drinking each other’s blood. During an interview with Glamor UK in April, he said the couple has such a habit “only for ritual purposes.”

“So I guess drinking each other’s blood could fool people or people imagine us having drinks and we’re like in ‘Game of Thrones,’ drinking each other’s blood,” he said. “It’s just a few drops, but yes, sometimes we consume each other’s blood just for ritual purposes.”