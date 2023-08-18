Life is fabulous in plastic: the transparent stuff is back

Transparency is everything, okay? Whether in a relationship, with friends, or with your boss. Shouldn’t the same apply to your accessories? Admittedly, it’s a trend that sounds risky, but it’s the top of the moment, and once you see all the transparent accessories inspired by the trend we saw at Copenhagen Fashion Week, your wardrobe will be completely transformed. will go see through, Yes, even your umbrella.

If you’re like me, you’re stuffing everything into your everyday bag, weighing it down like you’re carrying rocks and exploding with things you didn’t even know you had. What are they, welcome to the club. With transparent bags in vogue, it’s time to get rid of all the accumulated stamps, discarded mints and gums, the coins that are there “just in case”, the pens we never use, the mascara ( If we get stuck in a hurry and we don’t make up), and our thousands of lipsticks that are very, very deep.

Transparent Accessories on the Catwalks of Copenhagen

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen them make a comeback this decade, but they’re undoubtedly coming back stronger than ever. We first saw Kylie Jenner’s Coppy X Heaven glass viral bag that we thought was going to shatter. Later on, Valentino adapted his XXL platforms to the trend and now in Copenhagen PVC transparency is having a moment on the catwalks.

In addition to its great moment in street style, Saks Spots presents its bags of the season in this material, in a range that goes from the everyday maxi bag or the strap-on wallet and its own mini bag to wear . Waist. Garment in the form of a kangaroo veered towards jewelery and gave us chunky chain pieces made from the same material, so you can avoid this daily dilemma: silver or gold? Without a doubt, this new neutral will stay within the original color palette of the basics.

These transparent accessories will become your new obsession

heeled sandals

During summer fans of mesh flats will love this trend that many dread and which does not die out every season. The transparent heeled sandal showing the whole leg, like a fashion outfit, makes us look like we are on paws all the time.

These shoes came on our radar a few years back and because of the million ways to pair them, this time they’re back with everything. Models vary, but the best way to wear them is with a skirt or dress, especially when you don’t know what shoes to wear to complete your look, because it’s a 10/10 guarantee.

Zara ($899)

belt

Directly inspired by the belt bag that surprised everyone during the Saks Potts runway, becoming the most wanted accessory of the moment. Just 9 years after its launch, the Danish brand has established itself as the number one cool-girl brand, which means that if models wear transparent accessories during their fashion shows, so will influencers.

Bershka ($199)

jeweler’s

Scandi-minimalism has been one of the hottest trends in recent months, but we were presented with an extremism in terms of minimal. The garment brand took it to another level with transparent jewelry: From chokers to oversized chains and pendants, this trend is making us say goodbye to gold hues and pair these new accessories with neutral and monochromatic looks like The Garment’s models Inspires to unite.

Expensive Jewelry ($2,088)

carry

Not long ago, tote bags, in addition to being one of our favorites for their comfort and carefree style, became an obsession where one tote bag just isn’t enough. Why don’t we enhance our collection of tote bags with trendy elements at the same time? The best way to do this is with transparent materials and we already have a few tote bags that we need to stock up on asap.

Marc Jacobs ($7,150)

mini bag

Coperni introduced us to its transparent bags a few seasons ago, and with the transparent trend on the rise, the brand is once again a favorite when it comes to accessories. Not everything is plastic when we talk about transparent bags, glass will make you feel like you are holding a statue in your hands apart from giving a level-up to your look.

Coperney ($86,900)

pop of color

It is not necessary for every transparent thing to be colourless. There is an infinity of transparent color materials and fabrics here, combining the best of two worlds. We look at belts, bags, purses and more. This type of accessory, because of its tone, is best paired with neutral colors or, if applicable, a color that is similar to the accessory.

Raban ($10,797)

sunnies

See-through lenses are one trend that has been a favorite of all fashion lovers for quite some time now. This accessory that reminds us of the 90s, where top sunglasses used to be thin and with tinted glass, returns with a more contemporary and incredible design. The size of the glasses is up to you, and they are ideal for night wear too, after all, they are not goggles.

Prada ($6,885)

