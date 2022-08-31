“Life is too short to spend it with idiots”

They say that there are directors with whom it is difficult to work, but the opposite is not always talked about, that is, actors with whom it is impossible to shoot and they force their directors to change it. In recent weeks we thought we had such a case with the Olivia Wilde Y Shia LaBeouf, although as it was shown later it was not. However, there is one director who admits to having problems with “special actors” and having no qualms about saying no no matter how many stars they are, and that is James Gunn.

It cannot be said precisely that the director of Guardians of the Galaxy I have worked with few movie stars: Liv TylerKevin Bacon, Kurt Russell, Vin Diesel, Sylvester Stallone, Margot Robbie, Idris Elba… Gunn has filmed several of the most popular faces in recent years and the best part is that he has always received good feedback from them. Now, the director reveals that it is because he does not support certain types of actors and prefers to work with trusted people, with his filming guardians.

“If it’s his temper and it’s serious, I’ll readjust him immediately. Life is too short for morons. Same thing if they’re repeatedly late, which I hate, or they’re unprepared. I have a long list of actors, A-list and otherwise, that I will never work with for these reasons…“revealed the director on his Twitter account.

As expected, the director does not reveal names either. Despite not cutting himself, Gunn is discreet and prefers to keep the names of those stars anonymous, which does not prevent him from talking about those with whom he has understood perfectly. One of them is John Cenathe former WWE wrestler who has now become one of the hottest actors thanks largely to his character as Peacemaker in The peacemakerGunn’s series.

“@JohnCena is one of the best people to work with: he is always prepared and punctual and kind to everyoneGunn notes. “He and a lot of my regulars are among the actors I’ve been dying to work with. I want to shout at them here but the scarcity of characters means that I would be leaving many out”, concluded the filmmaker, who if he makes anything clear is that he will not be able to work with all the actors in the world, but with those he does he makes them his staff squad.

