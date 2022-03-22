Life Length takes advantage of the Covid-19 tests and quintuples its turnover to 20 million in 2021

Life Length reorients its business during the pandemic and gains financial muscle. The Spanish company has quintupled its turnover in 2021, as confirmed by Stephen Matlin, CEO of the company, to PlantaDoce. This growth is largely due to the opening of a clinic specializing in the diagnosis of Covid-19 during the first weeks of last year. This facility located in Madrid sold more than 500,000 tests in 2021.

Usually, the Spanish company is specialized in offering telomere measurement and diagnosis services. The incorporation of PCR diagnostic tests, antigens and antibodies, is considered a circumstantial bet due to the pandemic. In fact, the company invoiced four million euros in 2020, three times more than the initial estimate made during the first months of that year.

The company rules out opening a round of financing in the next three years, according to Matlin. This measure is due to the large volume of sales derived from the opening of the Madrid clinic and the circumstantial reorientation of its business. Life Lenght will use this capital to accelerate progress with ProsTAV, its main line of business.. This product, which seeks to avoid unnecessary prostate cancer biopsies, will begin to be marketed once it is approved by different regulatory bodies.

The company has developed ProsTAV using telomere-associated variables (TAV) technology after conducting a clinical study with more than 1,200 patients.

Life Length has been working on this product for four years and is currently conducting clinical trials in Europe and the United States, but its completion has been delayed due to the pandemic. To reach the continental market, only the authorization of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps) would be necessary.

Matlin explains that in the European Union and the United States, 4,000 biopsies are performed daily to diagnose prostate cancer. At least two thirds of these tests do not have a reliable result, which represents a market opportunity, according to the CEO of the company. In the long term, the company is working on other biomarkers focused on the diagnosis of lung cancer and infertility.

Life Length has tripled the number of employees, reaching eighty workers

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Life Length has tripled the number of employees, until reaching eighty workers. The company has received 3.1 million euros from the European Union and also has the support of the Botín Foundation’s Mind The Gap program, which invests up to half a million euros per project.

The company works for the main private hospitals in Spain, such as Quirónsalud, HM Hospitales and Vithas. In addition, Life Length offers its services to more than 35 countries throughout Europe, America and Asia.