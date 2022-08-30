Life (Life), by Daniel Espinosa – Review

Life is a science fiction film that premiered in 2017. We are here and go ahead, before a film that unabashedly drinks from the classic Alien (1979), let everything be said, also drinks from the film he directed mario bava in 1965, called Terror in Space. But, well, what is this I am talking about today? We have a crew of six who belong to the International Space Station. In their hands they have proof that there is life on Mars. Something goes wrong, and what they were carrying with them slips out of their hands, sowing panic on board.

The film is produced by Columbia Pictures, Skydance Media and Lstar Capital. He was in the direction daniel espinosaSwedish director of Chilean origin (The guest2012, Morbius, 2022). As for the cast, it was made up of rebecca ferguson (Doctor Sleep, 2019), Jake Gyllenhaal (Nightcrawler 2014), Ryan Reynolds (dead pool2016), Hiroyuki Sanada (Helix, tv series 2014), Ariyon Bakare (dark mattertv series 2019) and Olga Dykhovichnaya.

Criticism in ‘Life (Life)’

Data sheet

Title: Life

Original title: Life

Distribution:

Jake Gyllenhaal (David Jordan)

Rebecca Ferguson (Miranda North)

Ryan Reynolds (Rory Adams)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shō Murakami)

Ariyon Bakare (Hugh Derry)

Olga Dykhovichnaya (Ekaterina Golovkina)

Year: 2017

Duration: 103 minutes

Country: USA

Director: daniel espinosa

Script: Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick

Photography: seamus mcgarvey

Music: Jon Ekstrand

Gender: Science fiction. thriller

Distributor: Sony Pictures Releasing from Spain

filmaffinity

IMDB

Life trailer

Synopsis

Life is a terrifying thriller about a team of scientists on a mission aboard the International Space Station, which turns terrifying when they discover a rapidly evolving life form that caused extinction on Mars, and now threatens the crew. and to all life on Earth. (Sony Pictures Releasing from Spain)

Where can you watch the movie in streaming

A well-known story

Life It is a film that has people in conflict since its premiere, not because of whether it is entertaining or not, but because of its crude copy, so brazen that it recalls what the Italians did from the late 70s to the 80s. The script tells us how from the International Space Station, its six members make an amazing discovery, they discover that there is life on Mars. A kind of amoeba is uploaded to the ship, this will be the trigger for what would come later.

We see that little by little, this discovery will endanger the entire crew. Each one of them will have to deal with this little friend, because he undoubtedly needs to invade a body so that he can develop. As you can see, the argument is well known, leaving the surprise in nothing, for us the viewer.

He knows how to maintain the tension in each plane

Life dives into the most speculative science fiction, adding drama and a healthy dose of thriller to keep us on our toes. daniel espinosa do with Life, a one hundred percent product designed to achieve good results at the box office. The risk of production is zero, before there is the money (although well, I am one of those who think that nobody makes a film without thinking about it in one way or another). For this we have the invader, a being capable of adapting to different environments, being an elusive parasite with the ability to frighten.

For this, we lock him up in a ship with a group of people of different nationalities, which already gives him a special touch. Here each of the crew members play with the same deck, there are no heroes and no one is left behind. There the film is clear, it is not an action movie with a potential leader, so that is well thought out, since we have no idea who or who will be the ones who survive the trip. Having them in a small space makes the film claustrophobic, putting the characters and ourselves in tension. That of course is embroidered by its director, knowing how to shoot the shots with the tensiometer high up. In that sense, we are facing a film that does not excite, but it does have us glued to the screen.

The film does not risk and suffers from soul

The problem that I see Life, is that everything is so well executed, everything is carried with competence, but it lacks soul. The result is a product that is too perfect to have precisely the name that it bears as its title, “Life”. The script is correct without boasting, but it is hollow. Of course for me, jewels like that call end horizon (1997), are clear examples of what I call taking risks (despite the fact that they also copy from other sources), but that is not a bad thing. Everything is already invented, but you have to give it some kind of special touch so that one remembers it from time to time.

But as we have said, the fight is the fight, and this is a studio film, that what you want is to get a slice. The investment of 58 million dollars had to have positive results at the box office, the thing did not work as expected and the collection only amounted to 100 million. Then it bordered on failure despite the poster that some of its protagonists had, taking for granted that familiar faces are not always enough for something to work coming from Hollywood.

Conclusion of Life

As a final argument on Life, I make several things clear. As a movie it certainly works. It’s quite entertaining, and that’s ultimately what you expect when you sit down to watch a movie, whatever its genre. But it is true that it seemed to me that the pace of events is going too fast, this tape should have lasted half an hour more to get better juice out of certain sequences (its duration is 103 minutes). On the other hand there is almost no treatment in the characters, just a few brushstrokes of their lives, which I found insufficient for a greater empathy with them.

Life He offers what his script allows him to read, and he doesn’t fool anyone there. A good dose of tension and action to try to end that discovered life, which goes from being a discovery that overflows with joy, to a horrible nightmare that none of his crew would have imagined. In short, science fiction lovers will not have it (although for tastes the colors), as one of our favorite films. For my part, I quite enjoyed it, I didn’t even look at the clock, and that’s a sign that things have worked, pure entertainment in the solitude of outer space (or in my case from the sofa at home).