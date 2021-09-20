‘Life on’, Gabriele Muccino tells about himself in a book – Books

(ANSA) – ROME, SEPTEMBER 20 – GABRIELE MUCCINO WITH GABRIELE NIOLA, ‘THE LIFE BEHIND. IO THE CINEMA AND EVERYTHING ELSE ‘(UTET, PP 320, EURO 17.00) Gabriele Muccino tells, for the first time in a book, his life and his career, outspoken. It’s Life on Him. Me, the cinema and everything else ‘, in bookstores from 12 October for Utet. In Muccino’s story, collected by the journalist Gabriele Niola, behind the scenes on the set and amusing anecdotes alternate with great stars such as Al Pacino, Tom Cruise, Madonna or Sean Connery, but there are also the most painful, personal and professional moments. A biographical tale that looks like a film by Muccino, all dinaðmismo and instincts: from the little-known beginnings in Rai, between ‘Last minute and A place in the sun’, of which he was the first director, to the golden boy films of cinema Italian. And from the first American attempts with Harvey Weinðstein, at the time still the master of Hollywood, to Will Smith’s unconditional love for his vision and his directorial style. “Will Smith threw an ultimatum to the production company: he wanted to make the film with me. In the meantime I had left to shoot a commercial with Mike Bongiorno and Fiorello. In the environment it was said that Mike carried well. While I was in the camper with him he called me my agent screaming: “They took you sooooo !!!!!” And I: “Mike they took me in !!! I make the American film !!! My Hollywood adventure began like this. It was true that Mike wore well “says Muccino. ‘La vita adosso’ returns with honesty and passion the lights and shadows of an existence devoted to cinema.



The Last Kiss is the great Italian generational film of the 2000s and that way of shooting, popular and pop, sentimental and furious, opens the doors of Hollywood to Muccino, when he receives the proposal of an enthusiastic Will Smith, who wants him with him for ‘The search for feðlicity’. Muccino thus becomes one of the very few reðgisti to have a double career, in the USA and at home, alternating films with Russell Crowe and great choral stories with Stefano Accorsi, Pierfrancesco Favino, Micaela Ramazzotti, Kim Rossi Stuart and Claudio Santamaria. (HANDLE).

