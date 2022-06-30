News

Life sentence for the only survivor among the authors of the 2015 attacks in Paris that left 130 dead

Salah Abdeslam standing on the far right, along with 13 other defendants.

A sketch of the trial shows Salah Abdeslam standing on the far right, along with 13 other defendants.

The only survivor of the group that carried out the November 13, 2015 attacks in Paris in which 130 people died, was found guilty on Wednesday of terrorism and murder.

Salah Abdeslam was handed a rare sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole by the Paris Criminal Court for his role in the gun and bomb attacks at various locations in the French capital.

Of the 20 men tried for their part in the attacks, all but one received guilty verdicts.

Another of the main defendants, Mohammed Abrini, also received a life sentence with a minimum term of 22 years.

