life sentence to the 28-year-old who shocked Germany

She had sedated and then drowned five of her children between the ages of one and eight, all to spite her ex-husband who had rebuilt a new life with another woman. The 28-year-old Christiane K. was sentenced to life imprisonment, without the possibility of a discount, who in Solingen, Germany, on 3 September last year, committed the terrible gesture, immediately after attempting suicide by throwing herself under a train .

According to what was reconstructed by the investigators, the mother killed her three girls Melina, Leonie, Sophie and her two children, Timo and Luca, first by stunning them with a drug and then leaving them by drowning them in a bathtub or strangling them. The lifeless bodies of the little ones were found in their cots by the police. A sixth son, the eldest, was saved because he had been entrusted to the grandmother from whom he was at that moment. During the trial for the case that shocked Germany, the woman tried to argue that a stranger had snuck into her home, tied her to a chair and committed the child killings. The judge called the event “a tragedy”.

For the sentence, the woman, a victim of childhood abuse, allegedly killed driven by a mixture of “anger, despair, dejection and desire for revenge” after having received a photo from her ex that immortalized him with his new girlfriend. According to the agency Dpa, he replied in chat writing to him that he would never see his children again. After the murder, the woman ran to the Duesseldorf station and threw herself under a convoy, being seriously injured but managing to save herself.