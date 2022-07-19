LIFE STORIES – Yudelsy De-Raben: poverty taught her to save and overcome

“The benefit that always saving something has given me is so great, including what little they gave me for snacks, that today, when I don’t have so many limitations, I have stuck with that habit. So much so that I make it a rule to spend only 10 percent of what I earn per month. No matter what comes, I’m not getting out of there.” Yudelsy De-Raben recounts this with a laugh, adjusting her abundant hair.

He has been through many. But, contrary to what some people do, in the bitter memories of her she has found the strength to “throw forward”. “My eyes popped out when I saw my classmates eating everything they sold, and I had to settle for eating what I could buy with the five pesos they gave me.” Her eyes show nostalgia, but her laughter hides it as much as possible.

It is in the face of this type of lack that the owner of this story of overcoming decides to “save bread for May and flour for April”. Studying at the Fe y Alegría center, she pays attention to the complementary classes they teach. She takes advantage of crafts and that’s where her first steps in “business” begin. Despite her young age, she decides to work with macramé fabric. “I remember that I made a kind of flower pot and hung it in the gallery of my house, someone passed by and liked it. He bought it for me and I was like, ‘Oh, but I’ll make bracelets too. I did so, and I took them to school and sold them there”. She shows her integrity and the pride she feels in her entrepreneurship, even when the term never dreamed of being fashionable.

The earnings

There were days when he made up to 100 pesos. A lot of money for a poor girl, 12 years old and, as if that were not enough, she had to share her “poverty” with four more brothers. “We never went hungry, but we had no way to feed ourselves properly. We were too poor, but that’s what taught me to save. I didn’t want to ask my mom or my dad, because I knew they didn’t have them.” Her parents separated when she was very young. He stayed living in Puerto Plata and they came to live in Sabana Perdida. Her father, Aurelio De-Raben, passed away 14 years ago.

Yudelsy took advantage of her vacations to go to her father’s house and every time he gave her some money: “if it was 50 pesos, for example, she spent 20 and saved 30.” She laughs at her feat because with this she increased her savings. She did it with more faith, because her mother left the country to try her luck, and things became more difficult. She later returned and since then, Angelita Frías has been working at the Darío Contreras Hospital.

As time passed and he progressed through school, his business also grew. Already in high school he was selling more pulses and everything he could. “The fact is that, when I started to study Social Communication at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo, with my savings I bought my first computer. It cost me 17,000 pesos.” She doesn’t fit so much satisfaction and he shows it by shaking his head as a sign of success.

“I took my business to UASD and managed to save a good bit of money. There were days when he made up to 800 pesos. I had more and more clients, because people promoted me. My bracelets were very pretty and with a good finish and they sold a lot”.

The girl who tells this story of overcoming did not stop there. At his “ribs” he enrolled in a famous modeling school because everyone told him he had the bearing of a model. “My dad paid me the registration as God helped him, and I was in charge of the monthly payment by biting my heart.”

It went very well. She came to appear in commercials, to participate in beauty contests, including in the Miss Dominican Republic 2012. Of course, to pay for all this she used the charity of her relatives and neighbors who made her even go to a kermese to help her. . There she lost her little savings. She was among the 10 finalists. “I remember that when the first 15 called, I said to myself: ‘here I am’, and that’s how it was. Later when 10 o’clock called, I thought: ‘the black one is missing, the black one is missing’, and they called the black one”. She laughs out loud and she comments that, although she didn’t win, her participation opened many doors for her, some of them have been the ones that today have allowed her to have her own business.

“I am not rich, but I look back and realize that I was very poor”

“If I tell all the things I’ve been through, we don’t finish this interview. But each sacrifice has made me stronger. When they tell me no, that’s when I make an effort to achieve what I set out to do.” Once he makes his determination clear, Yudelsy De-Raben emphasizes that not wasting money and ignoring the word are not the key with which he manages.

“I can tell you that I don’t buy unnecessary things. For example, to come to the interview I bought these clothes. It’s not that I’m buying everything they sell me to keep it hooked in a closet, it’s as I need it that I go and buy it. Oh, and most of the time I buy in bales.” She laughs until she can’t stop while she explains that the ‘vest’ or overcoat that she is wearing was not purchased at the paca. “It was a pleasure that I gave myself with the 10 percent that I earned this month.”

Regarding the other concept with which she manages to not give up on anything, Yudelsy says that she has experienced various forms of subsistence and that she has never given up. “You can’t imagine how long it took me to graduate as a journalist at UASD. It was me who covered my studies, my ticket, everything. My mom took me to the bus stop early so that something wouldn’t happen to me. And I really had a lot of work.”

This time her eyes shine, but she doesn’t let that shine turn into tears and continues her story. “Every time I started to do the thesis, something happened and I had to leave it. But there came a time when after reading something that came to me like a glove, I said to myself: ‘Now, I’ll finish it’. So I did, I graduated and worked for a short time in the area, but I didn’t feel like that was my thing.”

He thinks a little and smiles. “Let me tell you that I began to work formally at the age of 16, in a business where they framed pictures. I have never stopped looking for weight and saving, even if it is a small thing, because that is the only way to get ahead”. When giving this information, he emphasizes that he felt that journalism was not her thing. “I didn’t realize that my passion was in those crafts I did when I was 12 years old.”

Own business

One day he saw the possibility of going to the United States to take a course on staging events. On his own account he found out everything and relied on his savings to take the step. “But what happens, when I went to look for the visa, they denied it to me. The consul asked me with what money I would cover the cats and I told him that with my savings, but I lacked money, and he did not give it to me. That didn’t make me give up. I saw that Infotep was going to teach a course and I signed up, but they didn’t call me. A neighbor helped me and I was able to enter.” It is easy to see how proud she is of what she has achieved.

She then meets interior designer Miguel Rodríguez and offers to work for him for free so she can learn. She was given her wish and contributed to a montage he had in a mall. She stays working at a local flower shop, but in customer service. “I was watching and learning. One day, one of the guys was not there and I made the repair for a client. It wasn’t how I prepared it, but I didn’t pass out. I kept learning.” She lasted three years working there and providing independent services.

Attached to the fact that she does not know the word “no”, Yudelsy decides to quit her job at the flower shop and, “bare hands”, start working independently.

“Every day they knew me more and famous people required my services. That’s when I realized I had to buy a vehicle. Without knowing how to drive, I got it right, and I started to practice. I got my license, and little by little I was doing better. It is in that truck that I transport all my flowers and my work tools.” He concludes by leaving as advice that, when you have a culture of saving, you do not buy compulsively or say “no”, it is easier to achieve success.

