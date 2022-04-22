«Life upset since the day of the vaccine» Albavilla, the odyssey of a nurse

Silvia Lunardi worked in the emergency room and oncology, towards the return to the Fatebenefratelli in Erba with another job

“I’m absolutely not a no vax, I was on the front line during the initial phase of the pandemic and then vaccinated in the hospital and I got vaccinated, but my life was ruined and completely turned upside down.”

Silvia Lunardi, 39, resident of Albavilla and nurse at the Fatebenefratelli hospital in Erba, tells of her long ordeal that began exactly one year ago, on April 19, 2021, when she underwent the administration of the first dose of the Pfizer serum vaccine.

«I had previously suffered from rheumatoid arthritis and I was under cortisone treatment: for this I could wait – he explains – In the end, however, I had to undergo the vaccination and I also did it with conviction. In the first months of Covid I was on the front line in the emergency room, then I was in the vaccination team: in the hospital we first vaccinated colleagues and then the category of teachers “.

“I was never against vaccination, on the contrary, but, ten minutes after inoculation, all hell happened: I had anaphylactic shock, I was struggling to breathe and they had to call the anesthetist for resuscitation. The reaction, which has upset my entire immune system, is due to the peg, polyethylglycol, which is also contained in the vaccine as well as in many drugs “adds the nurse.

«I did not know before of this intolerance of mine. After a first stabilization and a first hospitalization, I had another shock and I was hospitalized for 23 days at the Niguarda in Milan ».

The problem, which emerged with the vaccination, completely upset the nurse’s life: contact with the peg changed every aspect of her life, forcing her to a sort of long lockdown imposed by her conditions.

“At home I have to sanitize the rooms and surfaces at 100 degrees: I can’t go to work and I can’t even go out, for example, go shopping with my two daughters and my husband – she says – I travel with cortisone, adrenaline and antihistamines, ready for any eventuality. The previous illness and the upheaval following the vaccination have upset my existence ».

“I do not want to blame the vaccine at all, it was probably a contributing cause, but I would like to find a pinch of normality. I am always proactive and I face everything with a smile: I would like someone to help me find a sort of new normality “, the nurse reiterates.

As often happens in these cases, the whole bureaucratic process was added to the medical and physical problems, which makes an already extremely difficult situation even more complicated.

“When it comes to vaccines and possible complications, as in my case, it is difficult to find who certifies and everything becomes difficult – he says – I had to change the general practitioner because he did not recognize me, after what happened, the vaccine exemption. Obviously after the first dose, I’m afraid to even think about a second dose ».

«I have not yet been recognized as having an occupational disease. I’ll be back to work next week, but they obviously had to find an isolated space for me where I can operate safely. In short, my private and working life has been turned upside down »concludes Silvia Lunardi.

From the nurse comes an appeal to anyone who can help her, both from a medical and bureaucratic point of view, to find a way out of this situation.

(Simone Rotunno)

