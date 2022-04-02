lift most restrictions due to Covid-19

(EFE). The city-state of Berlin was this Friday the first German “Land” to lift virtually all restrictions related to the pandemic, although the use of face masks on public transport and in health facilities will continue to be mandatory.

The rest of the federal states are expected to follow suit over the weekend, although some intend to maintain measures such as the use of face masks indoors for at least another month.

In addition, districts or regions that present very high pandemic indicators may be declared “focuses”, which means that regulations such as access restrictions for the unrecovered or vaccinated to certain spaces will remain in force.

In the capital, for the first time in two years, Berliners could go to shops without a mask today, weeks after the controls to determine the immunity status at the door of non-essential product businesses disappeared.

The obligation to cover the mouth and nose in schools was also lifted this Friday, a decision criticized by teachers’ unions due to the high incidence that is still registered in schools and secondary schools, although students will undergo tests three times per week.

The mask will continue to be mandatory on buses, subways and commuter trains, as well as in hospitals, medical offices and nursing homes, as provided for by the Federal Law on Protection against Infections.

From today it will not be necessary to present a negative test or a vaccination or recovery certificate to make use of the hospitality industry or spend the night in a hotel, where the 3G regulation prevailed until yesterday (by the German acronym for vaccinated, recovered, tested). .

Apart from in educational centers, tests will continue to be carried out on a regular basis in clinics and hospitals, refugee reception facilities and prisons, and citizens who test positive in an antigen test will be entitled to undergo a free PCR.

According to the Robert Koch Institute of Virology (RKI), which on Friday estimated the seven-day cumulative incidence at 1,586.4 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, Germany has already passed the peak of the current wave and the number of infections is reducing.

In the city-state of Berlin, the incidence today stood at 915.8 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants and the hospitalization rate at 18.4 admissions for the same number of residents in seven days.

This implies that two of the three “traffic lights” used as an indicator of the severity of the pandemic are red.

The mayor-governor of the capital, the Social Democrat Franziska Giffey, rejected this Thursday the possibility of delaying the relaxation of measures in view of the situation, since, as she said, “hospitals are not saturated.”

