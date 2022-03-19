Liga BetPlay reaction of Unión Magdalena fans chanting ole to their team | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

The desperation of a complicated fan like that of Unión Magdalena reacted again, but this time not violently. That February 15 against Atlético Bucaramanga, the banana fans did not forgive the painful performance of their team after Kevin Pérez’s goal and they invaded the field to attack the local team.

An action that cost him a desk loss when there were still just ten minutes left before the end of the game. Now, a month later, the spectators did their thing again, celebrating each play by Cortuluá. The support came to the visit, at the best moment of the Tulueños.

A complete party was lived during the 90 minutes on the afternoon of Friday, March 18 at the Sierra Nevada Stadium. Despite the complicated display of Unión Magdalena, for the fans everything was joy, and emotion before the great collective game of Cortuluá. In the first part, there was expectation, but Alexis Castillo Manyoma was in charge of opening the scoring after an action between Luis Carlos Ruiz and Kener Valencia. At the start of the second half, the showy game was once again common in the heart of the box, impressing the local fans with emotion. Ruiz sentenced starting the complement.

With twenty minutes remaining in the game, and with Cortuluá ahead of a local team without ideas, the ‘ole’ began to be heard. At first glance, it seemed as if the visiting supporters were present, but in the stands, everything was painted red and blue. Unusual reaction praising the great game starring Cortuluá. In fact, as the cry sang, the Tulueños sought to show off more, so much so that they scored a third goal based on the quick transition from defense to attack and with first-class passes that Juan David Valencia sealed. Unfortunately, the jewel was annulled due to a previous offside. Undoubtedly, the disappointment was seen by the presentation of the cyclone, but they camouflaged it thanks to the nice game of the visit.

