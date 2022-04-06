Liga de Expansión MX reveals the five teams that began their certification process

Five teams from the Liga de Expansión MX were the ones that delivered the necessary documentation in a timely manner to begin their certification process, seeking to be candidates for promotion to Liga MX for the 2023-24 season.

Through an official statement, the MX Expansion League reported that Leones Negros de la UdeG, Atlético Morelia, Atlante, Venados de Mérida and Correcaminos de la UAT were the only teams that submitted the documents before the deadline, which was on Monday, April 4.

Read also: From promise of the Mexican National Team to Alcoholics Anonymous; the hard story of Loquito García

“In follow-up to what was agreed in the Ordinary Assemblies of the LIGA MX and the LIGA Expansión MX on the Certification Process of the Expansion Clubs for the possible return of promotion, we inform the following.

Yesterday, Monday, April 4, the deadline for receiving applications from Clubs seeking to start the process closed. LIGA MX received the request and respective documentation from five Clubs:

atlantean

Atletico Morelia

black lions

roadrunner

deer fc

In addition, the Liga de Expansión MX reported that the Alebrijes de Oaxaca, Cancún FC and Atlético Morelia teams submitted requests to carry out other administrative procedures, for which the reasons were not revealed.

“Additionally, three Clubs (Alebrijes de Oaxaca, Cancún FC and Atlético Morelia) submitted requests to carry out administrative procedures in accordance with the Regulations of the Mexican Federation of Football Association, AC”

It should be noted that now it will be the LIGA MX and the Certification and Admission Committee who will analyze the documents submitted by the requesting clubs and determine whether or not they receive the certification to be able to play in the first division.

In addition, at least four certified teams will be needed for promotion to Liga MX to be “opened” again.