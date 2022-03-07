Liga de México takes first steps after riots in Querétaro: goodbye to visiting teams | Other Soccer Leagues

The president of the Mexican soccer league, Mikel Arriolaannounced this Sunday that in the championship games the visiting teams’ fans will no longer be allowed to enter the stadiums.

“The supporters of visiting teams, as of today, are not going to be able to go to the stadiums, we are going to take this determination to ratification at the next meeting with the owners of the teams,” said the president at a press conference.

This is one of the actions that the Mexican league will implement after the acts of violence that occurred on Saturday during the game between Querétaro and Atlas at the La Corregidora stadium, located 215 kilometers north of Mexico City.

At minute 63 a fight between fans of both teams that started in the stands went to the field; the players took refuge in the changing rooms and the referee ended the match. The images of violence, with bloodied followers, went around the world. Arriola also mentioned that while the investigations are being carried out, the Querétaro plaza was disabled.

“The suspension status is as of today; there can be no soccer here in Querétaro. The Disciplinary Commission will decide what will happen to the stadium and as a preliminary measure there will be no soccer activity here,” he said.

The manager dodged the question about whether this act could endanger Mexico being one of the venues, along with the United States and Canada, of the 2026 World Cup. “The fact has certainly been extraordinary in the media and the challenge In the short term, it is to generate a clear response; to give an effective punishment and in this way reverse this serious process that has eroded our image,” he explained.

Mikel Arriola said that next Tuesday the league will have an extraordinary meeting with the owners of the 18 teams to determine the actions to take, as well as the dates for the continuation of the championship. “In the assembly we will deal with the relations of the teams with their animation groups so that they may or may not attend a football match.”

The league suspended the three games this Sunday that were missing on the ninth day and the activity of date nine of the women’s league. Arriola reported that the official report of injuries is 26 injured: two women and 24 men. Three have already been discharged, three more are in the emergency room; one in intermediate therapy and the rest are reported stable.

EFE