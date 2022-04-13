Liga de Quito crushes Deportes Antofagasta and celebrates in a big way in the Copa Sudamericana | Soccer | Sports

Liga de Quito overwhelmed the Chilean Deportes Antofagasta 4-0 in the match they held this Tuesday in the Ecuadorian capital, for the second day of Group F of the 2022 South American Cup.

The ‘U’ opened the thrashing with a goal from Nilson Angulo in the 47th minute, widened the lead with an own goal by defender Juan Cornejo in the 50th minute, polished the 3-0 with a score from the Argentine Tomás Molina in the 77th minute and recorded 4-0 with Jefferson Arce’s goal at 90+2.

Simultaneously, the Argentine Defense and Justice lost 1-0 at home against the Brazilian Atlético Goianiense for the same key.

At the end of the date, Goianiense continues to lead with 6 points, escorted by Defense and Justice (3 and 1 goal difference), Liga (3 and 0) and Antofagasta (0 and -6).

Liga defined the resounding victory in its stadium called Casa Blanca thanks to the entry for the second half of Angulo himself and Michael Hoyos, who provided the pass for the definition.

The young Angulo appeared in the center of the area to finish off with his left foot and cheer up the university fans with the 1-0.

Cornejo then nestled in his own door in the face of a defensive disorder and by the time the ‘CDA’ loosened up in attack.

Molina received a pass from Angulo to make it 3-0 with a right hand to the vertical left, liquidating the desire of the ‘pumas’ to retire with at least their first point after a week ago they lost 3-1 at home against Defense and Justice.

Arce, who entered the court at minute 80, added shine to the dawn night with a right hand that knocked down the playmaker.

The partial defeat by 2-0, which was recorded after challenging the League, forced the Antofagasta coach, the Venezuelan Juan Tolisano, to refresh the front of gunners, even expanding to three bombers, with the entry of Manuel López, Ariel Uribe and Gabriel Torres.

Creating admiration in the local fans, the ‘pumas’ initially staged a reciprocal exchange of blows with the League, which in general is far from being the Ecuadorian ‘King of Cups’, a qualification that was won with the four international titles achieved between 2008 and 2010.

The lilies suffered in the first stage against the push of the Chilean albicelestes, who generated danger with arrivals of Brayan Hurtado and Diego Orellana taking advantage of a decoupling of the host’s ranks.

Liga, which at the beginning of the key played as a visitor to fall spectacularly 4-0 against the Brazilian Atlético Goianiense, lacked depth to scare goalkeeper Diego Sánchez.

The capital squad there charged until the last line through José Quintero and Óscar Zambrano, but the lack of power blocked the few sparks to nest.

The albo club will visit the Argentine on April 28 for the third day, within which the Chilean cast will receive the Brazilian one day before. (D)