Liga: Drake and Barça calmed down, Alaba bedroom

This Sunday, Real Madrid beat FC Barcelona (3-1) after a Clasico which caused a lot of ink to flow. David Alaba, very happy to have won this meeting, took the opportunity to chamber … Drake.

Among the clashes that were offered to fans and observers this Sunday was that between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. Carlo Ancelotti’s men dominated the Catalans, thanks in particular to a nice goal from Karim Benzema. But arbitration decisions do not pass on the side of Barça, in particular a collision in the surface concerning Robert Lewandowski and Dani Carvajal. Never mind, the Merengue have indeed regained the lead in La Liga at the expense of their opponents of the day. The latter could in particular benefit from the support of the rapper Drake. The Canadian, a Barça fan, was recently at the heart of a marketing operation concerning the Blaugranas. Indeed, the Catalans had taken advantage of Spotify, sponsor of their jersey, to display an owl (logo of the OVO label) on his tunic to pay tribute to Drake, who crossed the bar of 50 billion streams.

Drake, Alaba pleasure each other


But the global rap star will not have brought Barça luck and vice versa, because Drake lost the sum of 800,000 dollars betting on Barça’s victory against Real Madrid this Sunday. And as bad news never comes alone, the rapper was chambered by David Alaba at the end of the meeting. On his Instagram account, the former Bayern Munich author of a post with the comment: “Sorry bro, Real Madrid was the only way to go. Hala Madrid! “. What of course to make the buzz and to react personalities, like Lucas Vazquez, Marcelo or Franck Ribéry. The next Clasico between Real Madrid and Barça may be a source of revenge for Drake. In the meantime, he will have to do with chambering, an art he is used to when writing his texts.

