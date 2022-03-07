Liga MX and Mexican soccer clubs, don’t say surprised, you overlap those savages

don’t say surprised. Don’t show that fake indignation. Do not condemn a violence of which they are partners in crime.

LaLiga, Liga MX, Bundesliga, MLS, MLB, UFC, Boxing and thousands of live events, exclusive original series and much more, all in HD. subscribe here

The Liga MX and the Mexican soccer clubs all have a high responsibility for the existence of the so-called bars, which are nothing more than empowered and wild fans who have the endorsement and support of the aforementioned organizations.

The tragedy in Querétaro is a dark chapter that has already gone around the world and portrays the decomposition of a society that finds in soccer one of its many Mirrors.

The notices and warnings that announced a tragedy of capital dimensions were not few or isolated and, as usually happens, they were subtracted seriousness and they took the light.

There is immediate antecedent and recurrent: the barristas from Rayados de Monterrey to whom the club, Liga MX and the Mexican Soccer Federation allowed all kinds of excesses without stopping them.

These characters started in Abu Dhabi blocking the passage of the team bus and demanding the then coach Javier Aguirre to come down to give them an explanation for the early elimination in the Club World Cup.

then they placed cardboard heads stained with supposed blood in coolers, in the pure style of narcoand as if that were not enough, already in Monterrey they prostrated themselves outside the team’s training to stop the soccer players’ cars under the argument of “speak” with them.

before these threats and public displays of violenceWhat did Rayados or Liga MX do? Nothing. The most the club got was to get a poor statement in which he rejected said statements.

It is clear that Monterrey has fully identified to the guys who were at the Club World Cup and to those who went to El Barrial to put tile in the players’ cars already to insult to some of them, as was the case of Rogelio Funes Mori.

Fans try to protect themselves from the violence in La Corregidora. Getty Images

And far from pointing them out, sign them and expel them as members of their animation groups while preventing them from re-entering their stadium, they simply pretended that nothing happened. Really? And it goes again, with the complicity of Liga MX that is obliged to demand to one of its affiliates who does not tolerate violence.

And there are more cases, of course. It is no secret to anyone and there are reports documented that have revealed how the University Club “supports” to its bars, gives them tickets, allows resale in the vicinity of its stadium, and not to mention the sale of alcoholic beverages and drugs outside the Olympic every 15 days.

But how has normalized it seems that there should not be alarm about it, of course, until the tragedies.

2 Related

To Pachuca and Andres Fassi –who is already in Argentina as a leader– they are credited with bringing Aztec football to the bars, and some or many responsibility should have about it, but they don’t imposed to these groups in all the clubs, so it would be good for each one to analyze, accept and Act in consecuense.

Of course, what happened in La Corregidora cannot be explained exclusively through the barsWell, it’s a major issue. complexityof a social breakdown alarming and a rotten system that touches all sectors and football is not exempt.

What if it was missing or not securitythat the private even opened the doors the rioters so that they would get involved with blows in La Corregidora, that if the police are not prepared and They pay them very little that if everything was coldly planned and calculated… Everything is part of the same thing, a country that close your eyes until the misfortunes they reach it