Liga MX: Atlas signs a tie with Tigres and will defend its crown in Liguilla

In his last game as a player of the Atlas, Jairo Torres He had no better way to say goodbye to his team than by giving them the pass to the Closing League 2022.

Atlas needed to draw or win to advance directly to the Quarter finals of the tournament, and as if someone had written the script for a perfect farewell, it was Jairo Torres who scored the goal with which Atlas ended up drawing 1-1 against the tigers.

During the game, the fans of the Atlas and even the board did not notice signs of affection for the red and black youth squad, but beyond the fact that at minute 20 the Jalisco Stadium chanted his name, the moment of greatest connection between the footballer and the fans occurred at 54′ with the shoe of towers that shook the nets of Nahuel Guzman.

On the outskirts of the area, despite being pursued by the Monterrey defense, Jairus was outlined to take a shot too placed that was impossible for the goalkeeper of the tigersbecause even though Nahuel stretched to get to the ball, that shot Jairus He entered close to the post to give the locals a momentary advantage.

Once at the close of the match, the whistler decreed a maximum penalty against the Foxes due to a handball Gaddi Aguirre in the area, and even though Camilo Vargas guessed the trajectory of the ball, the collection of Nicholas Lopez was effective in tying the cards in the Jalisco.

Despite this goal by the royals, the night was still emotional and the setting unbeatable, since Jairo Torres will go to MLS Chicago Fire with the certainty and satisfaction that he left his team as defending champion and installed in the Quarterfinals of Clausura 2022.

JL