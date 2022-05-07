Liga MX-Bundesliga agreement: this is how Mexican players will go to Europe

The League MX has 31 players in European Leagueswhile the Best League Soccer (MLS) with 220; is not the only reason, but it is one of the most important, for the signing of a collaboration agreement with the DFLorganizer of the Bundesliga and the Bundesliga 2as announced this Friday, May 6.

Or as the president explained Mikel Arriolain an interview with halftimeto detail the goals: “It is about being able to increase the number of players who go early to Europe and that they are well taken care of by us. The Bundesliga is worth almost 6 billion dollarsonly in templates; is one of the most powerful leagues on the planet. The Mexican has a very important place in the world: the sixth in assists, the tenth in value. It was very important to generate a precision shot with the Bundesliga”.

Arriola detailed the three axes that stand out in the unprecedented agreement between Mexican and German soccer:

Total visibility of the development of the Mexican basic forces for the Bundesliga; that is, “that there may be opportunities for direct institutional oversight, looking for shared risk projects; Let’s say that a 15-year-old boy catches their attention, the investor is a Mexican team, but the potential buyer is a German team and if a joint venture project is generated, like what the Netherlands does in Africa, in Turkey or Portugal, We can ensure that this player, in which there is Mexican investment, can recover investment in early stages. That Liga MX be an agent of value generation; example, “from 2005 to today, the German League became an asset agent for the teams that generated 350 million euros and today 1.7 billion euros, all of that is distributed to the teams”, so for Liga MX is key to learn from the financial and marketing process that the Bundesliga experienced, starting with “studying the evolution in the assets that they concentrated, as well as in the distribution formulas of those resources.” And finally, The Bundesliga is interested in increasing its international presence, so the agreement with Mexico represents “a permanent door; They are very interested in the League Cup that we have with the United States. They see us as a bridge with the United States, because for them it is a challenge to grow at the international pace of the Premier League and Spain”.

The president of Liga MX, reiterated the benefit of the agreement in relation to the number of players generated by Mexican soccer:

With the National Reserve Tournamentin force for about 30 years, “we had 100 or 150 players, but from the formation of the Sub 20, Sub 17, Sub 15 and Sub 13 categories, today we have 2,600 players and players in the country, On the other hand, you see the results: two U17 world championships, gold medal in London 2012, bronze medal in Tokyo 2021 and what they explain to you is that, in comparative terms, Mexico does it as well or better than the European Leagues”.

Arriola reiterated that “It is not a commercial agreement, where we sell players to you (to the Bundesliga); no, the Mexican player, at 18 years old, already has a value that is sometimes above the intention to buy, by European teams”.

Finally, Arriola Peñaloza highlighted the great relationship between Mexico and Germany in terms of footballmaterialized in friendly matches such as the Toluca-Bayer Leverkusen (Tuesday May 17) and America Women-Bayer Leverkusen Thursday, July 14), after a European team had not come to Mexico since 2017; and announced that they will seek to specify a Under 17 tournament of talents between teams from Europe (Germany and the Netherlands), MLS and Mexico.