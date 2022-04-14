Liga MX: Chivas falls to Rayados de Vucetich

On this occasion they did not have to wait until the last breath of the match to lose the advantage, because before the final stretch of the match the Chivas they were overwhelmed by Monterey stripes.

on the return of Victor Manuel Vucetich to the Akron Stadium, Guadalajara fell by a score of 3-1 against a “Gang” that when he pressed the accelerator a little he showed why he is one of the best squads in Mexican soccer.

With Marcelo Michel Leano from a box because he was expelled in the duel against Tolucathe Herd went ahead in the first half with a goal from Angel Zaldivar from the 11 steps, however before going to rest the scratched equalized the score thanks to a header from Jesus Gallardo on a corner kick.

Once in the complementary Monterey sealed the victory with goals from sebastian vegas Y Alfonso Gonzalez.

In the case of the Chilean scratched put together a great play in the box Chivasbecause after a heel of Vincent Jansen and a touch of Maxi Meza, vegas He was facing the frame to shoot Miguel Jiménez.

For his part, “poncho“He tried his luck with a long-distance shot, which went into the net in complicity with him”wow“because the goalkeeper of the Herd he couldn’t keep the ball even though it went past him.

Already with the 3-1 against, the fans of the Guadalajara began to make the discriminatory shout repeatedly, and despite the fact that the local sound of the Stadium tried to appease the atmosphere, the fans continued with the shout until the whistle ended the match.

Also, in the stands of Akron he heard the “Out Leano” as has become a custom, because the rojiblanco team will continue, at least until the weekend, out of the stands Repechage.

JL