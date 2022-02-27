Liga MX: Chivas lets the advantage slip away and falls to Puebla

Losing against Puebla was budgeted, but not in this way, because despite the fact that they came to have a 2-0 lead, the Chivas ended up losing to the camoteros on the field of the Akron Stadium.

The final score was a painful 3-2, which was the result of a second half for oblivion where Chivas faded to give the game to the visit.

Ponce opened the scoring with a goal from mid-range and later Alexis Vega increased the lead after a wonderful play by Roberto Alvarado, and although this seemed reason enough to think of a victory red and whiteNicholas Larcamon he knew how to revive his team in the halftime break.

As soon as the supplementary kicked off, the “Larcaboys” began to forge a comeback, since just at 50′ Fernando Aristeguieta headed for the goal and then shot Raúl Gudiño with a shot that went into the Guadalajara team’s nets.

Shortly after, already at 67′, the controversy arose over Jordi Cortizo’s goal, because despite the fact that a previous foul on Cristian Calderón was alleged, the whistleblower went to VAR and decided to accept the entry of the sweet potato team.

Due to this, the Guadalajara soccer players did not skimp on complaints about Fernando Hernández, and this caused that alexis Vega was ejected from the match.

Once with the score tied and with one less man on the field of play, the protests of the rojiblanca fans began, because just as it happened with Cardozo, Tena, Tomás Boy or Vucetich, now the Rebaño stadium united against Marcelo Michel with the shout of “Get out Leaño”.

The atmosphere was already tense, and to seal a lousy night for Guadalajara, Guillermo Martínez scored the winning goal from Puebla in the 78th minute.

With just a few moments on the field, the former Chivas attacker took advantage of a ball into the area, and with a subtle shot hit the post, he made the ball unattainable for Gudiño and in this way he decreed the third defeat in a row for those led by Marcelo Michelle.

With this victory, Puebla positioned itself as the sole leader, and Chivas was left with just seven points in the same number of games.

