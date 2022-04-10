Liga MX: Chivas lets the victory slip away again, this time against Toluca

Chivas don’t know how to win, and just as it happened in the Classic Tapatio against him Atlasthis time the Herd missed the win against Toluca in the last moments of the match.

It was the chiverío who opened the scoring in the complementary part thanks to a goal from Jose Juan Maciashowever in the added time Leo Fernandez he scored a goal from another match to seal the 1–1 draw.

Chivas He had been left with one man less since the 24th minute after the expulsion of Carlos CisnerosHowever, the Guadalajarans were proactive on the field of play and that courage was rewarded in the second half with the goal of “JJ”, which came thanks to a great play by Fernando Beltran.

The “Nene” was the engine of the Herd in that annotation, because a filtered pass that he sent to the area was decisive for Macias defined in a great way against Gustavo Gutiérrez.

With that goal the Tapatíos caressed the victory, however in the final stretch Marcelo Michel Leano he was expelled due to the complaints against the whistleblower and shortly after the Guadalajara he would lose his advantage with Fernández’s great goal.

To tie the game, the number 10 of the Devils He drove the ball from the right to the center of the field, and already on the outskirts of the area he made a feint to later shoot and beat Raúl Gudiño in the 90+6 minute.

In this way it is like the Herd let an advantage slip for the fourth consecutive game, because against Atlasnow Toluca and in friendlies against Pumas and León, to Guadalajara They took the victory from him in the final stretch of the match.

Now him Herd should think about the tight schedule that comes for them in the next week, because on Wednesday they receive Monterey Striped and the following weekend they visit Blue Cross.

