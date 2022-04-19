Liga MX contradicts the daughter of Piojo with recognition of Álvaro Fidalgo

The great performance of Álvaro Fidalgo with América did not go unnoticed by Liga MX, with everything and the statements of Mishelle Herrera.

Alvaro Fidalgo He is considered one of the best players in the MX Leaguewith everything and despite the statements of Mishelle Herrera, the famous daughter of the Piojo who tried to underestimate the quality of the midfielder of the America in social networks.

After the victory against Xolos de Tijuana at the Caliente Stadium, many azulcrema fans they applauded the work done by the Spanish in the party, even the narrator of TUDN, Andrés Vaca, thanked that soccer players like Fidalgo come to Mexican soccer. All the positive opinions were not shared by la Pioja, who said that Álvaro is praised as if he were figures like José Saturnino Cardozo or André-Pierre Gignac.

After these comments, Liga MX itself was in charge of contradicting Mishelle, since this Monday they recognized the talent of the “8” of the Eagles at include him in the ideal eleven of Day 14 of the Closing Tournament 2022.

Through social networks, the Mexican body awarded Fidalgo, since he not only appeared with the goal that sentenced the fourth victory in a row for Fernando Ortíz, but also his vision and imbalance helped to give clarity to the azulcremas game.

Is Álvaro Fidalgo the best player in America?

Currently Diego Valdés, Roger Martínez and Alejandro Zendejas have been giving Tano something to talk about, but the Spanish It has been a fundamental part for almost a year in the team game. The ball constantly passes through his feet and his high effectiveness in passing generates clear chances for the Eagles, so today it is difficult to imagine the team without his presence.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!