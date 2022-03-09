Liga MX expels for life from its stadiums those involved in violence during the Querétaro-Atlas

Mikel Arriola announced that the fans involved in the fight between fans of Querétaro and Atlas will not set foot in a Liga MX stadium again

Yon de Luisa, president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, and Mikel ArriolaCEO of the MX Leagueannounced that they have been driven out for life of the stadiums all those who have been involved in the pitched battle that took place last Saturday in The corrector in the compromise between White Roosters of Queretaro and the Atlas.

“If the club white roosters leaves the competition unfairly, the table would have been modified and the guilty persons in the events that occurred in the stadium would have been banned for life from any stadium Corregidora Stadium”, announced the president of MX LeagueMikel Arriola.

In the same way, Mikel Arriola He mentioned that any fan who is involved in violent acts will be sanctioned for six months, this in order to prevent and avoid events such as those experienced last weekend.

“People found guilty of generating violence inside stadiums will not be allowed to enter,” the manager said in front of the media.

Arriola made it clear that the sanctions are given against those responsible, since they do not want to affect the team’s players, female, or administrative.

The Gallos bar was expelled from the stadium for three years imago7

“The current club administration was not able to guarantee security for the stadium. The fault in its operation is from the security company that the club hired to attend to the stands and pitch. And the second element of responsibility is the anonymity of the fans, those who like soccer and do not go to support the sport, ”he added.

For its part, Barra 51, an entertainment group from Atlaswas also punished and will not be able to enter visiting courts for the next six months.

“The animation group is prevented from going for the next six months. This is not a sanction against Queretaronor the city or its people, is a sanction against those responsible for the club”, he commented.

Both directors agreed that the fans who enter the stadiums to disturb order are not part of the family of the MX League.