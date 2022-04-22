Liga MX general table: Clausura 2022, Day 15

The Closing 2022 of the MX League is about to end its regular phase and the league is about to be defined. Pachuca regained the lead alone and is about to reconcile at the top of the rankings. In the meantime, Monterey, Atlas, America Y Blue Cross they have a close race for direct fourth place to the quarterfinals. On the other hand, there are still four teams hoping to get into the playoff zone. Check here the statistics and complete numbers of the Grita México 2022 tournament.

General table of the Clausura 2022, Matchday 15

With only six points left to play, Pachuca stands in first place with 35 points. Los Tuzos regained first place alone after a new victory. Four units are enough for Hidalguenses to secure the best position for the league. The Tigers are still close behind with 32. Puebla remains within the top 4 with 26 and Cruz Azul returned to the direct classification zone to quarterfinals.

Leading the playoff zone, we now have Monterrey and Atlas with the same 23 points. Then, America continues to rise and has already reached 22 points. These three teams are still in the race for that long-awaited fourth ticket to the quarterfinals. Below them, we have Chivas, Necaxa and San Luis tied at 20 points. Los Pumas and León complete the top 12 list with 19 points.

Below the top 12 list, we have Toluca with 18 points. The Devils dropped three spots and left the postseason zone. Santos Laguna and Xolos de Tijuana remain with mathematical hopes of qualifying. On the other hand, Gallos Blancos de Querétaro and Bravos de Juárez no longer have any chance of accessing the final dispute for the title, so they will go on vacation as soon as they finish their participation in the regular phase.