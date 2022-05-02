Liga MX general table: Clausura 2022, Matchday 17

The regular phase of the Clausura 2022 of the MX League came to an end and we have the definitive accommodation of the general classification. Pachuca remained in the first place despite his defeat on the last date. For its part, America managed to break into the top 4 after being a general baseman for a couple of dates in the first half of the semester. Equipment like: Chivas, Monterrey, Cruz Azul and Pumas managed to stay in the playoff zone. On the other hand, the last position was occupied by the Bravos de Juárez. Check here the statistics and the complete general table of the Grita México 2022 tournament.

General table of the Clausura 2022, Matchday 17

Enlarge

Since this last date began, Pachuca already knew that he was going to finish in first place in the general classification. However, after their loss to Pumas, the Tuzos were left with 38 points, so they could not overcome the barrier of 40 units. After Hidalguenses we have Tigres with 33 points, followed by Atlas with 27. The top 4 was completed by América with 26 points. The azulcremas were in the lower part almost the entire first half of the contest, but their good closing allowed them to reach the quarterfinals of this contest directly.

Heading the playoff zone, we have Puebla, Chivas and Monterrey with the same 26 points as the Eagles, but lower goal difference. The eighth place corresponds to Cruz Azul with 25 points. These will be the four teams that will play the playoffs playing at home. Below them, we have Atletico San Luis, Pumas and Mazatlan FCwho complete the list of the 12 best and who will be in the reclassification.

For the elimination zone we have Toluca with the same 21 points as Mazatlan, but lower goal difference. Santos Laguna reached 20 points, but they did not help him to be in the final phase. Toluca was left with 19 after the draw in their last game. Gallos Blancos from Querétaro and Xolos from Tijuana were left with 17. Finally, Bravos de Juárez was in last place with just 11 points.