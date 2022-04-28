Liga MX has already lost a final against MLS; Who was?

The Pumas UNAM vs Seattle Sounders could end the hegemony of Mexican Soccer over the United States in the CONCACAF Champions League, since the clubs of the MX League They have won all the Concachampions finals where they have faced the North Americans in the last 22 years.

The university team will play its first international Final in 17 years with the clear mission of maintaining the hegemony of Liga MX in Concacaf.

The only time an MLS club beat a Mexican club in the Final for the Concacaf title was in 1998, when DC United defeated Toluca. Since then, the four times that teams from Mexico and MLS met for the championship, those from Liga MX prevailed.

The CONCACAF Champions League (Concachampions) has been in existence for 12 years, starting in the 2008-2009 season… Before it was called the Concacaf Champions League and MLS teams won it twice; 1998 – D.C. United 1-0 Toluca

Regardless of the moment they live in the local tournament, in which they have suffered two consecutive losses and have only won two of their last 11 games, on the verge of being out of the Final Phase, the Pumas cannot fail against the Sounders, who neither he is doing well in the MLS Western Conference with only seven points out of 21 disputed.

Surely both will appeal to their good international campaign to aspire to the title, in a series that will be defined on Wednesday, May 4 in Seattle, where the second leg will be played.

From 2006 to date, the champion of the “Conca” has been a Mexican club; the titles have been shared between Rayados (5), Pachuca (4), América (3), Atlante, Cruz Azul, Chivas and Tigres.

The last non-Mexican team to win the maximum tournament at the club level in the area was Saprissa from Costa Rica, in 2005, when the Tico giant precisely beat Pumas in the Final.

It’s been 17 years since then and the varsity team has a chance to redeem itself.

After that Final against Saprissa, in that same year of 2005, the felines played the Final of the South American Cup, which they lost to Boca Juniors.

The most recent international title held by the Pumas was the 1989 Concacaf Champions Cup, when they defeated Cuba’s Pinar del Río.

For tonight, Jerónimo Rodríguez and Amaury García were absent due to injury, although technical director Andrés Lillini left open the possibility that Juan Ignacio Dinenno and Leo López could play.

CU is expected to look sold out for a night when college spirit rises in such a way that Mexico looks good too.

