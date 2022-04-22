Liga MX: Is Hugo Sánchez back?

There is no doubt that Hugo Sánchezthe most emblematic soccer player in the history of Mexico, is one of the greatest prides of the National University Club. That is why his possible return with an active position in Liga MX can be considered good news. although, according to some reports, it would not be to exercise in Pumas UNAM.

According to a publication on April 21 by El Francotirador of the RÉCORD newspaper, the Pentapichichi is the main option to take the reins of Cruz Azul’s main men’s squadbecause the departure of Juan Reynoso Guzmán is a possibility that, at this time, is more than palpable in the facilities of La Noria.

In that case, Hugo Sánchez, 63, a legend of the UNAM Pumas, would direct again after almost 10 years. His last experience in office was with Club Pachuca in 2012. Later, he fulfilled different functions in organizations linked to soccer and the media.

Hugo Sánchez’s numbers as coach

Hugo Sánchez, if he arrived at Cruz Azul, would be facing his sixth experience in command of a squad. The previous five were in: Pumas UNAM, Club Necaxa, National Team of Mexico, Unión Deportiva Almería and Club Pachuca. In total, he directed 275 matches, of which 119 were wins, 69 were losses and 87 were draws.

The numbers of Hugo Sánchez in Pumas UNAM

Hugo Sánchez remained in the history of Pumas, in addition to his consecrations as a footballer, for the titles he won as a coach. From 2000 to 2005, he led the auriazul cast in 202 games, of which 89 were wins, 50 losses and 63 draws. He was champion of the Clausura, Apertura and Champion of Champions 2004.

