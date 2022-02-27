Liga MX matches today: February 26

Pumas and America steal the Saturday billboard

February 26, 2022 01:00 a.m.

The day 7 of the MX League will live its third day of four this Saturday, February 26 where great meetings await us that will be part of a triple billboard any run that will start from 17:00 a.m. and will end promptly at 11:00 p.m. in Central Mexico time.

The championship advances and little by little it is seen who will have a ticket to the leaguebecause we are reaching the middle of the contest and some teams are also beginning to see if they will need a change of coaches, such as the Rayados de Monterrey and the eagles of America who have commitments precisely today.

Liga MX matches Saturday February 26

Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis

Match schedule: 5:06 p.m. / 5:06 p.m.

Broadcast of the match: Fox Sports

Venue of the match: BBVA Stadium

Monterrey is extremely urgent for a victory and more in front of its fans

Chivas vs Puebla

Match schedule: 7:00 p.m. / 7:00 p.m.

Broadcast of the match: izzi

Game Venue: Akron Stadium

Puebla eliminated Chivas in the Repechage of the previous tournament

Pumas UNAM vs. America

Match schedule: 9:00 p.m. / 9:00 p.m.

Broadcast of the match: TUDN / Channel 5

Venue of the match: Estadio Olimpico Universitario

Pumas is widely favorite to beat the Águilas del América for the first time in a long time

Match details

The opening match on Saturday will be a highly tense match as Javier Aguirre and his Rayados de Monterrey they will return home after the failure in the Club World Cup and the defeat against the Puebla team. There has been talk of multiple manifestations of the team and now we do not have to wait any longer, the fans will have the possibility of a 75% capacity and the possibility of being felt.

The opponent will be Athletic Saint Louis who recently visited the sultana of the north but to confront the Tigers UANL. The team from Potosí showed a lot of improvement in the form of the game, so it will not be an easy rival, they could even use the pressure that the team from the north is experiencing to steal the three points of the ‘Steel giant’.

The billboard will continue with the match between the overall leader and sensation team of Clausura 2022, the fringe of Puebla when they visit the Chivas de Guadalajara. The match will undoubtedly fill the stands and it will be a match with a lot of electricity, since the team of Nicholas Larcamon has not lost in the tournament and the Chivas by Michel Leaño they will want to give a blow of authority to generate more credibility in their project.

Santiago Solari could live his last game as an Americanist

For finish the day on saturdaythe faces will be seen Pumas UNAM and the eagles of America who live extremely different realities, since those of Andres Lillini they fight at the top of the table and were near-finalists the previous tournament.

On the other hand those of Santiago Solari They do not finish convincing their fans, they do not win games, they are at the bottom of the table and the continuity of their coach is increasingly in doubt, even if he loses, he could be fired.

