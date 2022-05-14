Liga MX revealed the teams that achieved certification to ascend

After confirming the teams of the MX Expansion League that started the certification process, the MX League has released the resolution on the clubs that meet the requirements to be promoted to the first division of Mexican soccer.

Through an official statement, Liga MX informed that the Black Lions of the U of G It was the only institution that managed to meet the requirements to be able to achieve the right to fight for a place in the maximum circuit for the 2023-2024 season.

Also read: Puebla: Larcamón’s call for the return vs. America

“The LIGA BBVA MX informs that, following the certification process for sports promotion, the Certification and Admission Committee met with the aim of reviewing the applications submitted by the Clubs of the LIGA Expansión MX”.

“As reported last April 5, there were five Clubs of the LIGA Expansión MX that submitted the request and respective documentation to start the process: Atlante, Atlético Morelia, Correcaminos, Club Universidad de Guadalajara and Venados de Yucatán. The Committee, After meeting and analyzing what was presented by said Clubs, it recommended and concluded the following: The University of Guadalajara Club met all the requirements for certification as of the 2022-2023 Season and must wait to compete for the sports promotion to be add three more Clubs with certification to the division.”.

“The Clubs Atlante, Venados de Yucatán and Correcaminos did not meet all the established criteria, so work will continue with these institutions to strengthen their sports and financial projects with a view to future certification. In the case of Atlético Morelia, the Club did not go ahead with the process since it is carrying out an administrative procedure based on the Affiliation, Name and Headquarters Regulations,” the statement said.

Also read: Liga MX: ‘Diente’ López and Cáceres will face El Tri before Qatar