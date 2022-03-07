Liga MX suspended: No Day 9 due to anger Querétaro vs Atlas

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 06.03.2022 10:05:00





The MX League has made the decision to suspend the remaining matches of the Matchday 9 After the unfortunate acts of violence that took place in the La Corregidora Stadium in Queretaro where fans fought in the stands and so far 22 have been officially reported injured, two of them seriously.

Liga MX is suspended

In this way, the parties Pumas vs Mazatlan, Pachuca vs. Tigres and Xolos vs Atleti San Luis They will not be played as scheduled as a show of solidarity and respect for the people who suffered violence in the Queretaro building.

Mediotiempo was able to know that the MX League made this decision after hearing the first reports from the stewards who were at the match between Roosters and Atlasas well as authorities and the arbitral body headed by Fernando Guerrero.

Cougars was going to face Mazatlan at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario at noon, while the Tuzos they were going to receive the tigers at the Hidalgo Stadium in the afternoon and in the case of Xolos the game was going to be played at the Caliente Stadium. So the parties, like the Roosters vs Atlas, They will have to be rescheduled.

Fight in Querétaro Stadium

The violence broke out in the stands of the corregidor and according to videos and photographs circulating on social networks, as well as from official agencies, they show supporters invading the field of play and in some cases attacking other fans, everything is being investigated by the Disciplinary Commission.

Dead in Querétaro vs Atlas?

Until now Authorities have not confirmed deaths. of the anger registered in the Querétaro Stadium. The State Civil Protection Coordination has only spoken of 22 people injuredtwo of them seriously.

