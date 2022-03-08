Liga MX suspends the Querétaro board for five years as a sanction for what happened in Corregidora

After the incidents that occurred on March 5, Liga MX imposed a sanction on the Querétaro team.

The MX League announced the suspension of the current directive of Queretaro for five years as one of the sanctions established by the pitched battle that took place in the Corregidora Stadium between the bars of Gallos and Atlaswhich left a balance of 26 people injured.

the president of Liga MX, Mikel Arriolaannounced the sanction after the Extraordinary Assembly that was held remotely with the First Division teams.

The meeting was held early this Tuesday and in the facilities of the Mexican Football Federationwhere they were present Gabriel Solaresowner of the Gallos Blancos de Queretaroand Adolfo Ríos, Sports Director of the team.

with the penalty, Adolf Rivers He will be prevented from taking any position in another directive within Mexican soccer.

Adolf Rivers He arrived in September 2021 at the head of his position in the institution and one of the last decisions he made was the hiring of the technician Hernan Cristante.

The owner is Solaz sports, this allows the MX League preserve the team, through the following mechanisms: disable the current administration of the club Queretaro made up of Gabriel Solares, Velarde, Taylor and Adolfo Rios, for five years of any administrative activity related to soccer. The owner of the affiliation rights takes over the administration of the team, on the condition that it be put up for sale no later than 2022. If it cannot be sold, it will be the MX League.

Liga MX announced this Tuesday the sanction of the Querétaro board for what happened at the Corregidora Stadium. ESPN

“That is why we will preserve the permanence of the club. Disable the current administration made up of Gabriel Solares, Adolfo Ríos, Manuel Velarde and Greg Taylor from any direction or administration with any club with the aim of not repeating it”, declared the president of MX League, Mikel Arriola.

In addition to sanctioning the board, Queretaro He will have to play all his home games behind closed doors for a year, a punishment that also involves the women’s team and inferiors. The Roosters must pay a fine of one million 300 thousand buts and their bar will be out for three years at home and one year as a visitor.

For its part, the animation team of Atlas will not be able to be present for the next six months. What’s more, Queretaro will lose the match against the red and blacks on day 9 by a score of 0-3.

Last Saturday, March 5, Mexican soccer experienced one of its worst nights after fans from Queretaro and Atlas had a battle inside Corregidora Stadium, a situation led to the suspension of the match. So far, they have ten detainees for the crime of attempted murder, same as this Tuesday they will appear at a hearing before the judge.

authorities of Queretaro They assured that those involved will be punished with the full rigor of the law and will look for another 16 individuals, who could be arrested in the next few hours.