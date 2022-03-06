Liga MX suspends the rest of matchday 9 due to incidents of violence in Querétaro

Liga MX will suspend the rest of the matches of the day, after the incidents of violence at the Corregidora stadium

sources indicated to ESPN that MX League will suspend the rest of the day 9 Due to the acts of violence that took place in the Corregidora Stadium Come in queretaro and Atlasand which led to the transfer of nine injured people and two of these seriously.

Through a press release, the president of the Liga MX confirmed this information in Futbol Picante, where it was announced that the pending commitments of this date and that will be held on Sunday will not be carried out.

The teams were informed of this decision during the course of this Saturday, so the teams that traveled to other places will have to return to their respective cities throughout the day.

The Mexican Football Federation announced the opening of an investigation folder after the violent events that occurred at the Corregidora Stadium during the match between Queretaro and Atlas which ended in a pitched battle between fans.

Liga MX decided that the remaining matches of Day 9 will not be played after the fight between Querétaro and Atlas bars. Getty Images

The matches that cannot be held are: Pumas vs. Mazatlán; Pachuca vs. Tigres and Tijuana vs. Athletic of San Luis.

After the violent incidents in the Corregidora Stadiumthe duels Rayados vs. América and Cruz Azul against Puebla took place normally, but at the end both teams offered a press conference, where they condemned the acts of violence in Mexican soccer.

Mikel Arriola, president of the MX Leaguecommented on Futbol Picante that it was the teams’ initiative to suspend the rest of matchday 9.