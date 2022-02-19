Liga MX team beats America to replace Santiago Solari

The America is going through one of its worst crises in years and despite the board gave a vote of confidence to Santiago SolariheThe reality is that Santiago Baños and company already had the substitute for the Argentine readybut suddenly another club from Liga MX showed up and beat the coach.

Since the 2021 Opening Tournament endedthe permanence of the Indiecieto in the Eagles was questioned. After several days, the decision was made to give continuity to the project, and they even put together a squad to their liking, with some exceptions, since the board was unable to close several options that there were as possible reinforcements.

Even so, they hoped to start Clausura 2022 on the right foot of Liga MX, but after five days played, the balance is negative with a win, a draw and three losses. Given this, the high command in Coapa know that the word crisis is everywhere, for those for a few weeks they put the eye of Jaime Lozano to become the new coach of Club América, replacing Santiago Solari.

According to information from the journalist ESPNJohn Sutcliffe, the Coapa team had Jimmy Lozano as the number one candidate, and perhaps the only one, to reach the blue-cream bench, but A few days ago Necaxa got ahead of the Eagles and signed the 43-year-old Mexican strategist.

Since Jaime Lozano won the bronze medal with Mexico at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, he was quoted to the point that many Mexican soccer teams asked for his services, but apparently America was the one that showed the most interest, but never made a formal movesince they decided to risk it with Santiago Solari and now they must continue under the same trend until they find another available profile.