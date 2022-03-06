Liga MX: Terrible acts of violence force the suspension of Querétaro vs Atlas

Unfortunate and terrible acts of violence occurred this Saturday afternoon in the first division of the Mexican League.

During the sporting match between Querétaro vs Atlas for matchday 9, the game had to be suspended since bars of both clubs staged acts of violence.

In the first place, there were fights between the fans of the two teams before the game, but when the 64 minutes were played, the central referee of the game had to suspend the match due to the acts of violence that broke out in the stands.

Given the inability to resolve the facts, the few security elements of the stadium opened the accesses to the field so that people could get to safety with the game underway.

Even the Querétaro and Atlas fans continued with the blows and moved to the lawn of the La Corregidora stadium in the presence of the policemen who could not calm them down.