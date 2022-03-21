Liga MX: This is how the general table of Clausura 2022 was after Day 11

The Pachuca team celebrating Erick Sánchez’s goal against Cruz Azul

March 21, 2022 11:00 a.m.

Just before a new national team break came fifa datefinish her Matchday 11 the Closure 2022 of the League MX, in a weekend of Clásicos, resurgences, good games, others that nothing happened. A complete date with a bit of everything.

The end of the regular phase is only 6 games away for those who are up to date, 7 for those who were late for various reasons, which will be recovered as indicated by the MX Leagueso that the tournament can be finished on time, before the ‘mere good’ begins.

General table of the Clausura 2022 until Day 11

Pachuca win and remain intractable as the leader of the competition. Even with 1 game less played than Pueblathe Tuzos increase their advantage, but with the condition that this pending game is against their closest pursuer, the tigerswhich also come in handy.

Victory in the Clásico Regio, full of controversy, and the felines They come just 2 points away from the overall top of the tournament, commanded by the scoring leader, Andre-Pierre Gignacand his fellow countryman, Florian Thauvinwho seems to find his football.

Direct Liguilla Zone until Matchday 11

As the only change Puebla and tigers they swap positions. The same 4 teams that were in this area the previous day, remain the leaders that would go straight to the Big partywithout going through the Repechagewhere anything can happen.

Repechage Zone until Matchday 11

Cougars lost with Necaxa, Tijuana win again at home. The Auriazules they fall from the ‘pre drink’, and they are the Xolos who would be entering Outside of that, the other 7 teams remain in this area, their positions changing little with respect to how the previous date ended.

Those eliminated until Day 11

With the only change of teams in which Cougars falls into the zone of clubs that would leave early on vacation. America He thrashed, although it is still not enough to get out of the zone of the squads that could not fight for the title. They dream of the comeback those of Coapaafter a tournament that has been completely gloomy.

Scoring table until Matchday 11

André-Pierre Gignac celebrating his goal against Monterrey

decisive for what Tigers UANL won the Clásico Regio, and a striker on a roll, scoring goals in 7 consecutive games, the ‘Bomboro’ Andre-Pierre Gignac He alone leads the scoring table with 9. Nico Ibanez this date went blank with Pachucalosing ground with the French, stays at 7. Rodrigo Aguirre scored 2 in the victory of Necaxaentering a multiple draw with 3 other players, who have 5 annotations.

