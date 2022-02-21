Liga MX: This is how the general table of Clausura 2022 was after Day 6

Anthony Silva Puebla goalkeeper

concluded the Matchday 6 the Closure 2022 on the League MXwith now yes, all the teams playing their respective games, after scratched from Monterey returned from his participation in the world from clubswhere he finished 5th of this tournament.

And what a return they gave to the Regios on the stadium field Cuauhtemoc. America Still don’t give one. heavy blow to Chivas. Blue Cross demonstrates its offensive power in the house of Devil. Cougars and foxes they don’t hurt each other.

General Table of the Clausura 2022 until Day 6

TO The fringe no one stops her! With one man less, and a penalty against, the Puebla from Larcamon resisted scratched from Montereywho despite having one of the most expensive teams in all of Mexican soccer, were not able to beat the Paraguayan goalkeeper Silva.

New sub-leader in the competition. Pachuca got into Aztec stadiumand with much superiority, won 1-3 at Americawhich continues in the midst of a crisis of results. Blue Cross pulled from his offensive repertoire, made 4 to Tolucago up to 3°. tigers went back to saint Louisgo up to 4°.

Direct Liguilla Zone until Matchday 6

There is a change in this area, but not in the tip. Puebla with 14 points and undefeated, continues as the “super leader” team that commands the entire Leagueand is the one who would have the first ticket to leagueto save the playoff.

After drawing 0-0 goals in the Jalisco Stadium with Cougars, Atlas leaves the area league directly, leaving that place to tigerswho makes a triple to 13 points with Pachuca and cross Blue.

Repechage Zone until Matchday 6

Leaving the league direct, Atlas now ‘commands’ in the area to playoff in 5th, 1 point away from returning to that privileged zone, and 2 points above their closest pursuer, their last rival, the Cougars from UNAM.

Despite being beaten Toluca remains in a good place in this zone, exchanging in a good way his three victories in a row, which were now cut by the visit of Machine to the Nemesis Ten.

Lion returns to this zone, with his last minute victory against Chivas. The previous finalists have had a difficult start, we’ll see if that ‘epic’ gets them back on track. Guadalajara still unable to beat teams classified league.

Those eliminated from everything until Day 6

His two wins in a row earned him Mazatlan to hold on a bit playoffbut after his defeat at the hands of Queretaroleave that area again, although due to a low goal difference with the white roosters.

defeat vs. Puebla invoices scratched and it would also be one of those eliminated from all competition today, the same as the Americawho still does not win in the Aztecwhen we will soon enter the Matchday 7.

Scoring table until Matchday 6

He opened the scoring in the duel between Tuzos and Eagles, Nico Ibanez leads the goalscorer alone, after Roger he left blank from his visit to the Jalisco. Although for many it was already finished, Andre-Pierre Gignac gets into the fight. Vega and Aguirre left blank, they are left with 3 each.

