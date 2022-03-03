Liga MX: This is how the general table of Clausura 2022 was after Day 8

Pachuca celebrating Roberto de la Rosa’s winning goal

March 03, 2022 09:27 a.m.

It has been played with complete normality Matchday 8 the Closure 2022 in the middle of the week, with two days of really different games between them, in which on the one hand absolutely nothing happened, and on the next we had the best games of the entire date.

We will enter the second half of the tournament, with the clear ideas of those who are serious candidates to take the crown, those who are not, even if that label is placed in front of the microphone, the table, the points, and their game say one thing absolutely different. These are the results at the moment.

General table of the Clausura 2022 until Day 8

Change at the tip! Puebla bumped into Juarez at Cuauhtemocfailing to win, leaving the ‘ball in the roof’ of Pachuca to become the new leaders, and those trained by William Almada they did not let go of their point in favor. At[person]’s house Atlaswon by the minimum, and with that they are the new leaders.

With everything and that, The Mechanical Fringe He is still close, as the only undefeated after 8 dates, 1 point away from returning to the top. The difference is minimal between the teams, and it could change again this weekend, everything remains to be seen.

Direct Liguilla zone until Matchday 8

With the change of positions between the Poblanos and the Tuzoseverything remains the same among the four teams that today would be avoiding the ‘pre cup’ of the Repechageand they would be the direct guests at the Big partywithout going through that extra game to kill or be killed.

Repechage Zone until Matchday 8

Small changes in this part of the table, with the Atlas In authentic free fall, with 3 complete games without scoring, it took its toll, and he lost a position with respect to the previous day. Unless Lion went up, the thing moved little and nothing.

Those eliminated until Day 8

Here if things have moved, with the America being the new baseman of the championship, now without a coach, after the dismissal of Santiago Solari. Saints of being bottom the previous date, with Fentanes in command now, they have approached the Repechage. Few more moves in this part.

Scoring table until Matchday 8

New leader in scoring! When at the beginning of the tournament everyone finished Andre-Pierre Gignacthe Frenchman seems to have taken those comments personally, and is the most in-form player, scoring for the sixth game in a row. Nico Ibanez, Roger and Victor Davila they left blank on this date. alexis Vega he did not play due to suspension, and will miss one more game.

