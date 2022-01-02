Liga: Real loses with Getafe, Unal decisive. LIVE Atletico Madrid-Rayo Vallecano 0-0. In the evening the Barcelona | First page

After the Premier League, the Spanish Liga also takes the field for the first round of 2022. Matchday 19 opens with a bang: after almost ten years Real Madrid loses at Getafe. 1-0 final, the goal of the Turkish striker Enes Unal was decisive. Nothing to do for the Merengues, who lose the second game in the league despite Modric’s crossbar and the entries in the second half of Hazard, Marcelo, Mariano Diaz, Isco and 2002 Peter Gonzalez. Two games at 4.15 pm: Simeone’s Atletico Madrid must reverse course after four consecutive defeats, they will try at Wanda Metropolitano against Rayo Vallecano; at the same time Elche and Granada face each other in a match in which the hosts look for points to get out of the red zone and the opponents not to get sucked in.

THE OTHER RACES – It continues at 18.30 with Alaves-Real Sociedad, almost a head and tail between those who must save themselves and those who are fighting for a place in Europe but looking for the turning point after four consecutive knockouts, and Betis Sevilla-Celta Vigo. The 9pm match between Mallorca and Barcelona closes on Sunday in La Liga: Xavi’s team looks for the three points to enter the European zone, the hosts are +5 from the relegation zone.